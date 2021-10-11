Tornado Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Morgan County in west central Illinois * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 250 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Athensville, or 9 miles northeast of White Hall, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Murrayville around 300 PM CDT. Woodson around 305 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Jacksonville. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 66 and 71. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN