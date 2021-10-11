My Environmental Story: What it feels like to be accepted
This summer, I got an internship with a new grant-funded project, the Connecticut Trail Finder. It was the first environmental-related job I ever held, and to say I am sad that it ended would be an understatement. You see, this summer was not only a positive experience but a healthy one. I was grateful enough to learn about resilience, perseverance, and assertiveness. The rapport established between me and my supervisors was one I had dreamed about when first entering the environmental workforce.dailycampus.com
