My Environmental Story: What it feels like to be accepted

“What is that?” the girl who walked past my table asks as she points to my lunch. I respond, with confusion, and ask her what she had meant. She continues to point at the food in the container and then covers her nose. The scent of my lunch filled the noses of those within a radius of six feet around me in the cafeteria. I soon realized in her other hand, she held a tray with a slice of pizza and chocolate milk that she bought in the lunch line. I look away, avoiding eye contact with the girl, embarrassed of my lunch, I put the lid back on and took out the Lay’s chips my mom packed for me instead — a common American snack.

WESTFORD, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO