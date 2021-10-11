CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

My Environmental Story: What it feels like to be accepted

By Khadija Shaikh
UC Daily Campus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, I got an internship with a new grant-funded project, the Connecticut Trail Finder. It was the first environmental-related job I ever held, and to say I am sad that it ended would be an understatement. You see, this summer was not only a positive experience but a healthy one. I was grateful enough to learn about resilience, perseverance, and assertiveness. The rapport established between me and my supervisors was one I had dreamed about when first entering the environmental workforce.

dailycampus.com

Comments / 0

Related
waghostwriter.com

My story: Assimilating into Western culture

“What is that?” the girl who walked past my table asks as she points to my lunch. I respond, with confusion, and ask her what she had meant. She continues to point at the food in the container and then covers her nose. The scent of my lunch filled the noses of those within a radius of six feet around me in the cafeteria. I soon realized in her other hand, she held a tray with a slice of pizza and chocolate milk that she bought in the lunch line. I look away, avoiding eye contact with the girl, embarrassed of my lunch, I put the lid back on and took out the Lay’s chips my mom packed for me instead — a common American snack.
WESTFORD, MA
UC Daily Campus

Out and Proud: The importance of LGBTQIA+ History Month

As October rolls around, so does LGBTQIA+ History Month. Many might think that since the LGBTQIA+ community already observes June as Pride Month, why would another month be needed to celebrate? The month of October, however, is important to recognize for many reasons. Recognizing the history behind the LGBTQIA+ community is important. It is only thanks to the people that came before us that all people will be able to be out and open as their true selves.
SOCIETY
tsl.news

OPINION: Beware of student volunteerism that harms those it claims to help

“I am a founder of X Fund … .” “I run the nonprofit Y… .” Nowadays, this rhetoric seems to propagate amid the entrepreneurial-oriented Generation Z. It’s a clear indication that today’s youth are more aware of pressing issues evolving worldwide than previous generations, perhaps due to the widespread use of the internet and social media.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Connecticut#Instagram A#A Muslim Indian#Hijab
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by People

The progressive brain disorder known as dementia can have devastating effects on a person's ability to function. But his potentially all-encompassing disease can present with symptoms that are subtle, more a whisper than shout. "The earliest symptoms of neurocognitive disorder, or mild dementia, are often mistaken for normal aging, depression or anxiety," says Thomas C. Hammond, MD, a neurologist with Baptist Health's Marcus Neuroscience Institute in Boca Raton, Florida. These are the signs of dementia that are often overlooked or ignored. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
BOCA RATON, FL
Daily Beast

It’s Time to Get Personal, and Nasty, With Vaccine Resisters

Plenty of highly produced primetime segments attempting to hammer home the ugly reality of COVID-19 have aired over the past year and a half. Plenty of public officials have pleaded, and reasoned and asked nicely. We’ve heard from people who, through no fault of their own, have suffered COVID-related catastrophe due to the actions of others. We’ve heard from people who, completely because of their own negligence, have suffered the effects of COVID and wish they could undo it. There is a vaccine for the disease widely available, at no cost to anybody living in this country who chooses to get it. And yet, the pandemic persists. Perhaps it’s time for some new public messaging.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Minnesota Reformer

Land acknowledgments too often erase American Indians and sanitize history | Opinion

Many events these days begin with land acknowledgments: earnest statements acknowledging that activities are taking place, or institutions, businesses and even homes are built, on land previously owned by Indigenous peoples. And many organizations now call on employees to incorporate such statements not only at events but in email signatures, videos, syllabuses and so on. […] The post Land acknowledgments too often erase American Indians and sanitize history | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Boyfriend keeps borrowing money, and she feels mostly alone

Adapted from an online discussion. Hi Carolyn: Going into the pandemic, my boyfriend and I were in very different financial positions — food industry versus high-paid professional — which was always a bit touchy but we mostly worked it out. Now my job hasn’t changed but he has spent time out of work, and he had little cushion. He’s asked me for loans throughout, and I’ve given him money without any expectation of ever getting repaid. (I can afford it.)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Flat Earth Preacher Dies of COVID-19

Rob Skiba, an influential figure in flat earth and Christian circles, has died of COVID-19, colleagues announced on Thursday. He had been fighting the virus since at least late August, when he began exhibiting symptoms after “Take On The World,” a biblical flat earth conference. “He has been sick since coming back from TOTW,” a Facebook friend posted in early September, adding that Skiba had been hospitalized for low oxygen levels. One of the country’s most prominent advocates of Flat Earth Theory, Skiba was also skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines and some of the illness’ treatments. On the first day of the Take On The World conference, Skiba authored a Facebook post suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccines were dangerous.
RELIGION
Refinery29

Salary Story: Two Redundancies In My 20s Helped Me Find What I Truly Wanted

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Caring or killing: harmful gender stereotypes kick in early — and may be keeping girls away from STEM

Gender stereotypes begin in early childhood. Bright pink “toys for girls” and blue “toys for boys” are sold on store shelves around the world. In the boys’ section you’ll find science, construction and warfare toys — perhaps a motorised robot, or a telescope. In the girls’ lane you’ll get toys related to cleaning, prams, dolls, kitchens, makeup, jewellery and crafts. Our research, published this week, shows by the early years of primary school, gender stereotypes from a variety of sources have already influenced children — leading them to aspire to “traditional” male and female vocations. This flows into lower numbers...
SOCIETY
Holland Sentinel

My Take: The story of democracy

The recently re-aired PBS presentation "Nature to Nations" retells the story of North American democracy. It moves the birthplace of American democracy from Philadelphia at the Constitutional Convention to a meeting of native tribes near Syracuse, New York, several hundred years earlier. The story is a fascinating one and demonstrates the historical precedence of native democracy over our own.
POLITICS
Thrive Global

Sumbul Ali-Karamali of “Demystifying Shariah”: “I want my readers to understand what’s happening when they see superficial news stories”

I want my readers to understand what’s happening when they see superficial news stories. I want to dismantle the tall tales about Muslims that have been with us in Europe and America for centuries. Negative stereotypes lead to hatred, which can lead to violence; that’s not healthy for our country or for any of us, whether we’re Muslim or not.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy