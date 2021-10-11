Symphony E-News & Stories, October 2021
Our October E-News highlights our upcoming Symphony and Organ concerts, our MSOL Luncheon, a Magic of Music Lunch, and more!. Anticipate another mesmerizing performance from one of the greatest exponents of Russia’s greatest music. The Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini may be the most-listened-to piano favorite of all time, while Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” is an important landmark in the transition between the Classical period and the Romantic era. Plus, the program opens with Ravel’s Alborada del gracioso. Learn more about the pieces in Michael Allsen’s Program Notes!madisonsymphony.org
