CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Symphony E-News & Stories, October 2021

madisonsymphony.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur October E-News highlights our upcoming Symphony and Organ concerts, our MSOL Luncheon, a Magic of Music Lunch, and more!. Anticipate another mesmerizing performance from one of the greatest exponents of Russia’s greatest music. The Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini may be the most-listened-to piano favorite of all time, while Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica” is an important landmark in the transition between the Classical period and the Romantic era. Plus, the program opens with Ravel’s Alborada del gracioso. Learn more about the pieces in Michael Allsen’s Program Notes!

madisonsymphony.org

Comments / 0

Related
moodyonthemarket.com

Andrews University Wind Symphony Concert October 23

On Saturday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m., the Andrews University Wind Symphony, under the direction of Byron Graves, will perform its fall concert, titled “Hands Across the Sea.” The international theme of this program includes the titular march emphasizing the friendship of nations. Additionally, music from Russian, Scotland, Armenia, Norway, the Andean region of South America, Japan, Korea and even the planet Jupiter will be performed. You won’t want to miss this concert as the Wind Symphony performs its first full concert of the 2021–2022 season.
MUSIC
madisonsymphony.org

Organ Series No. 1 Program Notes

We invite you to read through Michael Allsen’s program notes for the October 19 Organ Series No. 1 performance below. Visit his website to download a printable PDF of these program notes and more. Learn more about these concerts and buy tickets. Program Notes. Welcome to the opening program of...
MUSIC
richlandsource.com

Renowned conductor Katherine Kilburne to lead Mansfield Symphony in October shows

MANSFIELD -- Acclaimed conductor Katherine Kilburn is no stranger to Mansfield’s professional orchestra since her husband, Octavio Más-Arocas, is the music director of the Mansfield Symphony. But she doesn’t often get to enjoy its performances from the podium, as she will when she takes the stage at the symphony’s Family...
MANSFIELD, OH
KSIS Radio

Sedalia Symphony Orchestra Begins 87th Season October 18

The Sedalia Symphony Orchestra will take the stage on Monday, Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., at the Heckart Performing Arts Center, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. This facility is ample for social distancing and masks are required in accordance with School District policy. Masks will be provided if needed. The Symphony will...
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Johann Sebastian Bach
Person
Beethoven
uky.edu

UK Wind Symphony Performs 'October' Concert Featuring Pianist Jacob Coleman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 14, 2021) — The University of Kentucky Wind Symphony will present its second live concert of the 2021 Fall Concert Season with a program titled “October,” featuring compositions by Carolyn Bremer, Eric Whitacre, Adolphus Hailstork, David Maslanka and Dmitri Shostakovich. The concert will begin 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Singletary Center for the Arts.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphonies#Chamber Music#Music Concert#Russia#Symphony E News Stories#Organ#Msol Luncheon#The Rachmaninoff Rhapsody#Sixth Organ Symphony#Zoom Join#Stafford Rosenbaum Llp
New York Post

Rolling Stones retire classic rock song ‘Brown Sugar’

The Rolling Stones retired one of their most popular rock songs due to lyrics that depict the horrors of slavery. The Stones have not played the 1971 hit “Brown Sugar” on their current tour and said the blues classic has been removed from their setlist. “You picked up on that,...
MUSIC
winonapost.com

Island City Jazz Jam October recipient is Winona Symphony

In April, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company began raising funds for area nonprofits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. The continuing generosity of Jazz Jam patrons resulted a record $840 being donated to Ready Set School in September bringing total contributions to area nonprofits to $4,300!
WINONA, MN
Variety

‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Playwright Douglas Lyons Says Black ‘Audiences Are Changing What Broadway Is’

The Circle in the Square Theatre — a Broadway house that last opened a revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” — transformed on Sunday in the ebullient and nourishing setting of a Black church as “Chicken & Biscuits,” a new comedy by Douglas Lyons, took its opening-night bow. Attended by guests including Lynn Nottage, Molly Wingwald, Jessie Mueller, Krysta Rodriguez, and Shereen Pimentel, Sunday’s opening night met the occasion of “Chicken & Biscuits” quiet revolution with uproarious joy: A family comedy starring Cleo King, Norm Lewis, and Michael Urie, “Chicken & Biscuits” is part of a post-pandemic movement on Broadway, when the industry’s doors have opened a bit...
MOVIES
theberkshireedge.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Naughton sisters upstage Mozart October 9 at Symphony Hall

If you missed the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s first 2021-22 BSO NOW livestream from Symphony Hall on October 9, then you are now bereft of something critically important in your life. You are missing a species of musical pleasure that, thus far, has come along only once per century, a piece by Richard Strauss that in some circles is considered too risqué for polite company. You are also missing the memory of what must be one of few times in the orchestra’s history where a concert’s encore seemed to eclipse everything that had preceded it. I mean the encore given by Christina and Michelle Naughton after performing Mozart’s concerto for two pianos.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Denver

Denver Center For The Performing Arts Needs Volunteers As Curtain Calls Approach

DENVER (CBS4) – As the Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for their full return to the stage, hundreds of volunteers are needed to make show night once again a reality. After more than 19 months of shuttered theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DCPA is asking for 220 volunteers to help serve as ushers on show nights. (credit: CBS) Volunteer ushers often work Theater Company, Cabaret and Off-Center productions. The volunteers are asked to work one shift every other week. Duties often entail serving as an usher to seats, handing out programs, assisting ticket holders with disabilities and scanning tickets at the front door. Those who apply and are selected will be treated to occasional free tickets to Broadway and Cabaret shows, 20% discounts on DCPA education courses, offers to Off-Center experiences and a stipend to help with parking. (credit: CBS) Applicants must provide proof of vaccination from the COVID-19 virus, must be at least 18-years-old, must be capable of standing at minimum for one hour at a time and be able to navigate seating charts and stairs. The theater season begins November 18, those interested in applying should visit denvercenter.org/support-us/volunteer/.
DENVER, CO
CBS Atlanta

Dementia Spotlight Foundation Presents 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest, Feb. 4 At Buckhead Theatre

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) PRESS RELEASE: Nonprofit hosts live fundraising concert featuring legendary bands Cracker, Drivin N’ Cryin, Arrested Development and more! Dementia Spotlight Foundation (DSF) encourages the local community and its supporters to help make a difference in the lives of individuals living with dementia-related disorders by singing and dancing the night away at the 9th Annual Alzheimer’s Music Fest. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 at Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta’s historic concert venue will welcome guests for a multi-hour event featuring performances from 10 iconic homegrown bands, including headliners Cracker, Arrested Development and Drivin N’ Cryin, along with artists such as Gurufish and Zangaro. The event will be jam-packed with legendary live music,...
ATLANTA, GA
Rolling Stone

‘The Grief Is in the Saxophones’: Cate Le Bon Reveals New Album ‘Pompeii’

Cate Le Bon gazes into television screens across eerie synths in the video for “Running Away,” her first new music since 2019’s Reward. “I’m not cold by nature,” Le Bon sings, accompanied by saxophonist Euan Hinshelwood. “But this could bring me to my knees.” The track is the lead single off the Welsh singer-songwriter’s new album Pompeii, out February 4th, 2022 via Mexican Summer. “Pompeii was written and recorded in a quagmire of unease,” Le Bon said in a statement. “Solo. In a time warp. In a house I had a life in 15 years ago. I grappled with existence, resignation, and...
MUSIC
Variety

How Norm Lewis Found New Rhythms in ‘Chicken & Biscuits’

The fan-favorite Broadway veteran Norm Lewis is doing something he’s never done before: starring on Broadway in a play. After a career marked by many of the great roles in musical theater (“The Phantom of the Opera,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Porgy and Bess”), the actor’s turn in the new comedy “Chicken & Biscuits” is giving him the chance to create a performance without having a musical score around to back him up. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: “I wanted to dive deep into a character without having the limitation of following a cadence of music,” Lewis said on “Stagecraft,” Variety‘s theater podcast. “In...
MUSIC
Variety

Fast Forward: A Vision of Inclusion in Music for 2025 (Guest Column)

Imagine it’s 2025. The global music business has been radically transformed and disintermediated. Over 100 million new songs have been uploaded to DSPs in this one year. This extraordinary growth, up from the 22 million songs in 2021, largely comes from legions of new developing artists in Africa, India and the Middle East and their exponential acceleration of streaming. Other factors in the surge include the boom in music creation, now a ubiquitous hobby made infinitely easier with machine learning based tools. AI generated music is also hitting its artistic stride. It’s almost impossible to distinguish between a HA (human artist) and...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy