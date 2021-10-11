CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

New Scoring Tool Assesses Outside Law Firms' DEI Efforts

By Jessica Mach
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scoring system looks at law firm demographics, recruitment, retention and attrition, and promotions for minorities. The MCCA will name the five large law firms that received the highest scores as calculated from the scorecard. To create the scorecard, the MCCA drew on 14 years of data from an annual...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

Lawyers Run Into Legal, Ethical Risks Using—and Not Using—AI Technology

Artificial intelligence in the practice of law can expose a law firm to additional ethical and legal malpractice risks, noted a panel during the American Bar Association’s AI and Robotics 2021 virtual conference. But as the legal profession evolves, panelists said attorneys don’t have to ignore AI to avoid these risks.
LAW
Law.com

A Refresher on Core Components of Discovery and Information Governance

At the start of the pandemic, law firms underwent a rapid and significant change by transitioning to a fully remote work environment. Change like this can cause us to lose sight of the fundamentals that have made us successful. As law firms begin planning for partial or full office returns, now is a good time to get back to the basics. For e-data attorneys, a refresher on the core components of discovery and information governance practice might be a good place to start. In this series of articles, we’ll revisit some of the principles that undergird our practice. Some will be lofty, such as Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 1’s admonition to “secure the just, speedy, and inexpensive determination of every action and proceeding.” Others will be practical, reminding us, for example, that information still needs to be relevant to be discoverable, no matter how complex the process or technology we use to surface it. We aim in this effort to remind ourselves that what we e-data lawyers do still depends on why we do it.
LAW
Law.com

Big Law Shifting Preferences to In-Office Work, Data Shows

Big Law firms are increasingly pushing for more days per week in the office than not, aggregated Am Law 200 data suggests. According to data gathered by nQ Zebraworks, the most popular target date for returning to the office already occurred in September. Eager to return to the office, Big...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dei#Mcca
Law.com

Is Now the Time for Law Firms to Rethink the Makeup of Trial Teams?

Some law firms and clients have experimented more with adding appellate lawyers to trials after COVID-19 forced a lull in litigation. Royston Rayzor attorney Brian Miller, who chairs the American Bar Association’s Council of Appellate Lawyers, said while adding appellate attorneys to trial teams is not new, the pandemic may have accelerated the trend. With fewer trials and courts prioritizing criminal cases, Miller said, many turned to pretrial appellate remedies and dispositive motions to resolve civil cases.
LAW
Law.com

Equifax, Nissan, Others Sued Over Fair Credit Reporting Act Claims

Equifax, Nissan Motor and other defendants were sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The court case was brought by Francis Mailman Soumilas and Weiner & Sand on behalf of Howard Hellman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-04238, Hellman v. Equifax Information Services LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Americold Realty Trust Sued for Alleged Family and Medical Leave Act Breaches

Americold Realty Trust, a REIT with a global network of temperature-controlled warehouses, was sued Monday in Georgia Northern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The court case was filed by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of Timothy Merridith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04195, Merridith v. Americold Logistics LLC.
LAW
Law.com

Littler Mendelson Reps EV Charging Company ChargePoint in Trade Secrets Suit

ChargePoint Holdings, an electrical vehicle charging network, sued Overton Instruments and its agent Overton Claborne Thursday in California Northern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, filed by Littler Mendelson, accuses the defendants of misappropriating confidential information and failing to return all of ChargePoint’s property after their consulting agreement had been terminated. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:21-cv-08050, ChargePoint, Inc. v. Claborne et al.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Law.com

The 2021 WIPL Awards: Law Firm Thought Leadership

What was your route to the top? My path to success was tied closely to advancing opportunities for women both at my firm and in the private equity industry, especially the healthcare private equity industry. As my practice grew and I moved into management roles, I noted the lack of women in the field at the senior level. I realized that there was an opportunity to help our clients make the same positive change for women that the firm was working toward. Many of our projects, such as drawing more women to our annual HCPE conference, our blog and the Women in Private Equity and Finance Initiative, are aimed squarely at helping promote women in the legal and healthcare industry.
LAW
mymcr.net

Sundeen joins Vaughn law firm

Ben Vaughn, attorney for Monroe County Board of Commissioners and Monroe County Board of Education, announced the addition of Natalie Fears Sundeen to his Monroe County law firm. “Natalie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in juvenile law, domestic relations and criminal defense to our practice,” said Vaughn. “We are excited about the growth of our firm and look forward to serving the people of Middle Georgia.” Sundeen is the daughter of Judge Bill Fears.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Former law firm suing Alex Murdaugh

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The former law firm of Alex Murdaugh is now suing him, according to a lawsuit. Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, P.A. claim Murdaugh stole money from the law firm, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims Murdaugh converted client and law firm money “to...
GREENVILLE, SC
12NewsNow

Provost Umphrey Law Firm moving to new location to better serve clients

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Provost Umphrey Law Firm will move to a new location in the Spring of 2022 that partners believe will allow them to better serve their clients. According to a news release, the law firm will move to Edison Plaza located in downtown Beaumont. The plaza is served by multiple internet providers for reliable and fast internet access and Wi-Fi services.
BEAUMONT, TX
Law.com

Leaking Talent a 'Growing Threat' to Law Firms

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. The talent crunch has triggered alarm bells about law firms’ long-term viability, as epic workloads and existential upheaval continue to rain on a generation that’s less interested in the traditional benefits of Big Law life. Despite salary increases, creative bonuses...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Peloton Obsession: Fad or Wellness Tool For Law Firms?

Remember the Thighmaster? How about Jazzercise? Workout DVDs? There has been no shortage of exercise fads in recent decades. It would be easy—but inaccurate—to put Big Law’s interest in Peloton in the fad category. Several firms have instituted Peloton groups, and one even purchased the equipment for its people. The Peloton name has been dropped in countless conversations between Law.com reporters and law firm leaders and personnel in the past 18 months, particularly when the topic of conversation was wellness and work-from-home survival tactics.
MEDITATION
bloomberglaw.com

Silicon Valley Law Firm Sees Austin Return as New Launch Point

Gunderson Dettmer’s move to Austin, Texas tests whether a Silicon Valley law firm can grow a client roster in a second tech-focused city far from where it first achieved success. “The national market should pay attention,” said Kate Reder Sheikh, a managing director at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey &...
LAW
Law.com

Kilpatrick, Robins Kaplan Sue GS Labs Over Alleged COVID Testing Scheme

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and Robins Kaplan filed a lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Premera Blue Cross. The complaint accuses Omaha, Nebraska-based GS Labs of scheming against patients and insurers to increase its profits by convincing patients that they need to take all three COVID-19 tests that GS Labs offers. The suit also claims that GS Labs misrepresented its “cash prices” to maximize insurance reimbursement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-01399, Premera Blue Cross v. GS Labs, LLC.
OMAHA, NE
Law.com

Products Suit Claims Leave-in Conditioner Caused Burns

Counsel at Cruser, Mitchell, Novitz, Sanchez, Gaston & Zimet on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Walmart and Parfums De Coeur Ltd. to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by attorney K. Raja Bahttacharya on behalf of Renee Downey, who alleges she sustained second and third-degree burns from using the Parfums’ Argan Oil Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream. The case is 2:21-cv-18544, Downey v. Parfums De Coeur, Ltd. D/B/A Pdc Brands et al.
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy