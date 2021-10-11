Newhouse: Administration Threatening To Cripple Rural America, Family Farms
Over the weekend, Representative Dan Newhouse, Chair of the Western Caucus, delivered the Republican address. The Central Washington farmer used the time to focus on how the GOP believes the policies of President Biden and his party hurt rural America. Newhouse noted that Democrats are currently focused on “radically altering the country” via the $4.3 trillion Build Back Better initiative and don’t see the impact these policies have already had on Americans nationwide.www.pnwag.net
