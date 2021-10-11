CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newhouse: Administration Threatening To Cripple Rural America, Family Farms

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend, Representative Dan Newhouse, Chair of the Western Caucus, delivered the Republican address. The Central Washington farmer used the time to focus on how the GOP believes the policies of President Biden and his party hurt rural America. Newhouse noted that Democrats are currently focused on “radically altering the country” via the $4.3 trillion Build Back Better initiative and don’t see the impact these policies have already had on Americans nationwide.

Telegraph

Biden administration announces major wind farm push along US coast

Seven major offshore wind farms will be built on the coasts of the United States and in the Gulf of Mexico under plans announced on Wednesday by the Biden administration. The projects are part of President Joe Biden's plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, generating enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mymotherlode.com

GOP: The Impact Of Democrats’ Policies On Rural America

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) delivered the weekly House Republican address, calling out the Biden Administration’s burdensome regulations that are threatening to cripple rural American communities and family farms. Newhouse was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Hello, I’m Congressman Dan Newhouse, a third-generation farmer representing the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Restoring America with community and family

This month, House Democrats are determined to jam through the largest spending package and largest tax increase in our nation’s history. Democrats’ vision for fundamentally remaking America will cost the taxpayers more than it cost to win World War II and make Americans dependent on the government from cradle to grave.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dtnpf.com

COVID Across Rural America

Rural Americans are dying from COVID at more than twice the rate of urban Americans right now, and the death rate for rural Americans is accelerating. Those statements come from Kaiser Health News, highlighting data from the Rural Policy Research Institute. Since the beginning of August, the death rate from COVID has steadily climbed, but the rate of death in rural areas of the country has increased at more than twice the rate of metropolitan areas. On Aug. 1, the non-metro death rate stood at .13 per 100,000 people. That rate has since climbed to .85. Over the same period, the metro death rate has gone from .09 per 100,000 people to .41.
PUBLIC HEALTH
waynedailynews.com

Safety Reminders For Farmers, Farm Workers, Rural Residents To Be Familiar With

LINCOLN – With harvest season in full swing across the country, safety tips are being emphasized this fall. According to a release from the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) who is teaming up with the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) and encouraging farmers, as well as residents and visitors, to take a second for safety in rural areas this time of year.
LINCOLN, NE
erienewsnow.com

Kamala Harris came in to solve issues in Central America. But the problem is now much bigger.

When President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to address the reasons people migrate to the US southern border, her focus was on addressing problems in Central America. But seven months later, it's migrants arriving from even farther away in South America who are overwhelming the administration, leaving the White House with a larger problem that officials are still looking for ways to solve.
U.S. POLITICS
newstalkflorida.com

Biden Administration Plans To Build Wind Farms To Power 10 Million Homes

The Biden administration laid out an ambitious plan Wednesday for government-funded wind farms along the east coast, which it said would sustain millions of Americans’ energy needs. Multiple federal agencies are planning to collaborate on the project, which will be completed by 2030, Interior Department Secretary Deb Haaland said during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

Farmers need Congress to chip in on climate-smart agriculture

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zack Pistora is the interim executive director for the Kansas Rural Center and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club. Farmers are used […] The post Farmers need Congress to chip in on climate-smart agriculture appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
AGRICULTURE
bloomberglaw.com

Black Farmers Say U.S. Not the Best Advocate in Racial Aid Suit

A group of Black U.S. farmers asked a judge to let them participate in a suit brought by White farmers challenging a racial equity program in the distribution of federal stimulus aid. Black farmers whose livelihoods are at stake should be allowed to offer their unique perspectives and challenge the...
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US unveils plans for seven major offshore wind farms

The US government on Wednesday unveiled plans to build up to seven major offshore wind farms along the country's coasts as part of its push to supply wind-generated energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland made the announcement while speaking at a conference on wind power in Boston, Massachusetts. "The Interior Department is laying out an ambitious roadmap as we advance the administration's plans to confront climate change, create good-paying jobs, and accelerate the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future," she said. In March, President Joe Biden's administration announced it would invest heavily to boost offshore wind farms, as part of its efforts to fight climate change.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pnwag.net

House Ag Committee Dems Want Ag Spending Preserved

House Ag Committee Chair David Scott and fellow Democrats sent a letter to House and Senate leadership asking them to preserve the Ag spending provisions in the Build Back Better Act. They point out that the provisions included in the agriculture portion of the Build Back Better Act will make transformative investments that will benefit agricultural producers and rural communities for years in areas of agricultural research, rural development, renewable energy, biofuels, conservation, and forestry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
pnwag.net

FNS Invests Nearly $53 Million in SNAP Administration

The USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service recently awarded nearly $53 million to state and local agencies and partners to enhance SNAP. The grants, released throughout August and September 2021, help ensure program operators and partners have the resources, support, and capacity to deliver SNAP benefits efficiently and effectively. Food and...
AGRICULTURE

