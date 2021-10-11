CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Stepped-Up Basis Be Removed? No Clear Answer Given

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmers and ranchers are getting a little nervous that Congressional Democrats may still end their stepped-up basis tax break in favor of a capital gains tax at death. The question of if ending stepped-up basis as a revenue source is still on the table was recently put before Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden, with Oregon’s senior senator leaving open the possibility that the idea still had legs. But for producers, it was just one of several tax questions, as Democrats work to downsize and save their budget, which has been caught in intra-party fighting.

