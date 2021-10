Question: Last year I purchased pots of tulips and daffodils ready to bloom in January and February. Could I plant some bulbs in pots now and get them to bloom in January?. Answer: Yes, forcing bulbs to bloom early in pots is not a complicated process. It just takes a 12-week cooling process at 45 to 50 degrees after they are planted. That is the normal temperature of a refrigerator. So, if you have an extra refrigerator that you might use for cooling summer drinks, you are in business. Bulbs planted in mid-October would normally bloom mid to late January. Bulbs planted in late October would bloom in February.

