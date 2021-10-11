CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Perry: PNW Row Crops In Good Shape

pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we start our third installment of our Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot Series, we turn our attention to local row crops. “Slightly profitable returns are expected for contract potato producers. Uncontracted potato producers will benefit from higher prices as modestly lower yields are realized,” said Bill Perry is Vice President at NWFCS. He added when it comes to onions, the outlook suggests slightly profitable returns.

www.pnwag.net

Comments / 0

Related
pnwag.net

NWFCS Expects Profits For Wheat Growers; Mixed Results For Hay Growers

As we wrap up our six part Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot series today, we take a look at Northwest dryland crops, hay and wheat. “The hay industry outlook calls for variable returns. Producers in drought-stricken areas produced less hay and losses are likely,” said Bill Perry Vice President At NWFCS. “On the other hand, producers with stable irrigation supplies will be profitable. Rising input costs will weigh on margins for all producers in 2022.”
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Hemp Acreage And Production Survey To Take Place This Fall

In the days ahead, NASS will mail its first Hemp Acreage and Production Survey. The survey, which will collect total planted and harvested area, yield, production, and value of hemp, was established by the 2018 Farm Bill. NASS said the survey will provide needed data about the hemp industry to assist producers, regulatory agencies, state governments, processors, and other key industry entities.
AGRICULTURE
Herald & Review

USDA to survey acreage and production of row crops

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 38 states, including Illinois, as part of its 2021 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row crops...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
pnwag.net

Profits Expected For Both Nursery And Wine Sectors

As we continue with our Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot series, we take a look today at the nursery and greenhouse industry as well as Northwest wine. NWFCS Vice President Bill Perry said slight profits are expected for both vineyards and wineries. “Although wine grape prices are increasing,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#Sugar Beet#Crops#Fertilizer#Uncontracted Potato#Nwfcs#The Pnw Ag Network
wtvy.com

Row crop farmers face soggy situation in their fields

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is a classic case of getting too much of a good thing. Alabama farmers are seeing too much rain for certain row crops and now the issue is quality. Take a combine ride or a stroll in a row crop field and chances are you...
MONTGOMERY, AL
kmvt

Crop yields for expected to be down for many crops in Idaho

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho producers are out in the field harvesting and getting a glimpse into what their crop production is going to look like this season after dealing with severe heat and drought conditions this summer. But are the cooler temperatures and moisture offering them any benefit?. According to...
IDAHO STATE
clemson.edu

Crop Rotation

Many home vegetable gardeners have limited garden space, resulting in the same plants being grown in the same places year after year. This common practice leads to the buildup of soil-borne pathogens (which cause diseases such as Southern blight, bacterial wilt, Sclerotinia stem rot, etc.), insects (wireworms, cutworms, rootworms, etc.), and nematodes in the garden. Crop rotation is a simple cultural practice that can help manage many of these issues.
AGRICULTURE
Hays Post

YOUNKER: Cover crops in dryland cropping systems

One of the biggest concerns I hear about cover crops in dryland cropping systems is that they use moisture that is needed for the next cash crop. I will concede that cover crops use moisture, just like any living, growing green plant. But do they use any more moisture than what is typically lost during the fallow period anyway.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
californiaagtoday.com

Cover Cropping Help Available

Cover Cropping Season Has begun: Free Recorded Webinars, Demos Available. Cover crops, typically planted in early fall, deliver a host of agricultural and conservation benefits. But many growers have gone away from planting them due to technical challenges and extra costs associated with the practice. In partnership with the Contra Costa County Resource Conservation District, two University of California Cooperative Extension advisors collaborated to support farmers’ cover cropping efforts and reduce costs.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Rolls Out Micro-Farm Policy

Small farmers who sells products locally may be eligible for a new USDA crop insurance product coming out soon. Risk Management Agency Acting Administrator, Richard Flournoy, said the new product is a micro-farm policy. “This policy will be available for the 2022 crop year,” he noted. “Some key features to...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Moses Lake Farm Marks 10 Years Of Sustainability

Moses Lake based Lucky Hook Farm recently surpassed the 10 year certification milestone with the leading animal welfare and sustainability label, Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World. Lucky Hook Farm co-owner, Jessi Maurer, said one of the biggest benefits of the certification is the abundance of helpful information and collaboration available to participating farmers.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

USDA Introduces New Insurance Policy for Farmers Who Sell Locally

The USDA has rolled out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. The new Micro Farm policy, announced last week, simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products. USDA’s Risk Management Agency created the new policy based on research directed by the 2018 Farm Bill, and it includes feedback from producers who grow for their local communities. The policy will be available beginning with the 2022 crop year.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Row Crops Fall Back, Along With Energies

December corn closed down 5 1/4 cents and November soybeans were down 8 1/2 cents, pressured by favorable harvest progress and a pullback in energy prices from Tuesday’s new highs. December Minneapolis wheat closed up 13 1/2 cents at a new contract high of $9.39, anticipating a lower ending stocks estimate in next week’s WASDE report.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Dairy Industry Needs To Remain Innovative

Innovation in the dairy industry has grown significantly over the last 50 years. But as Paul Ziemninsky of Dairy Management Inc. observed, “The people who may have driven volume growth last 40 to 50 years, those companies They’ve been bought. They’ve diversified in other ways.”. Which is why a new...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Value of Idaho Ag Up 4% In 2020

According to NASS, the value of agricultural production in Idaho hit $8.4 billion in 2020, up 4% year over year; the value of Idaho’s crop production in 2020 was $3.61 billion, up 8% from 2019. The value of livestock production in 2020 totaled $4.79 billion, up less than 1% from the previous year. The rankings of the top ten commodities remained unchanged from 2019.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Washington Ag Production Value Increases During Pandemic

The value of Washington agriculture production increased 7% last year to $10.2 billion. With a value of $2.10 billion last year, apples remain the state’s leading agricultural commodity. That was a 7% jump from 2019 numbers. Apples represented 21% of the total agricultural value in 2020. In the previous year, apple’s share of the total was also 21%.
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

How Much American Ag Has China Purchased?

Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack is expressing concerns about the complex, unpredictable relationship between the U.S. and China. The Head of the USDA says American producers need to do all they can to diversify our Ag markets. “and not be overly dependent on any one customer.”. And indeed USDA Bart Kenner...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Cattlemen’s Beef Board Approves FY 22 Promotional Budget

The Cattlemen’s Beef Board recently approved the 2022 fiscal year checkoff plan which calls for investing $38.9 million into a variety of industry programs. Beef Promotion Operating Committee Chairman, Hugh Sanburg, said they plan to provide funding for beef promotion in an effort to drive domestic demand. However, he noted the effort is not a country of origin type program.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy