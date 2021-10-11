Perry: PNW Row Crops In Good Shape
As we start our third installment of our Northwest Farm Credit Services Quarterly Commodity Snapshot Series, we turn our attention to local row crops. “Slightly profitable returns are expected for contract potato producers. Uncontracted potato producers will benefit from higher prices as modestly lower yields are realized,” said Bill Perry is Vice President at NWFCS. He added when it comes to onions, the outlook suggests slightly profitable returns.www.pnwag.net
Comments / 0