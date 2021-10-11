New outdoor fitness space opens at Oak Park Community Center

The City of Sacramento, in partnership with AARP and FitLot Outdoor Fitness Parks, today opened a new outdoor fitness space at the Oak Park Community Center. The new fitness park contains 11 independent exercise machines on a rubberized surface with a shade canopy and is built near a playground. AARP teamed with FitLot, a national nonprofit, to build 53 of these fitness parks across the country, with Sacramento as the California location. The fitness park will be managed by the City’s Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment (YPCE) Department.