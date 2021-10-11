CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

New outdoor fitness space opens at Oak Park Community Center

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sacramento, in partnership with AARP and FitLot Outdoor Fitness Parks, today opened a new outdoor fitness space at the Oak Park Community Center. The new fitness park contains 11 independent exercise machines on a rubberized surface with a shade canopy and is built near a playground. AARP teamed with FitLot, a national nonprofit, to build 53 of these fitness parks across the country, with Sacramento as the California location. The fitness park will be managed by the City’s Youth, Parks & Community Enrichment (YPCE) Department.

