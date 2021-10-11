Former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

Former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday on suspicion of domestic battery against his wife in the Hidden Hills community of Los Angeles County, authorities said.

Liddell, 51, was arrested shortly after midnight, booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery under the name Charles David Liddell, and was held on $20,000 bail, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies went to the residence in the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road “on a report of a family disturbance,” the sheriff’s department reported.

“Upon arrival deputies determined Chuck Liddell and his wife had been involved in a physical altercation,” the statement said. “Mr. Liddell was arrested for domestic battery. He (was) transported and booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff Station, where he is currently being held on $20,000.00 bail. He is due in Van Nuys Court on October 13, 2021.”

According to TMZ.com, authorities “determined the 51-year-old former fighter was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.”

“According to authorities, his wife did not require medical treatment,” TMZ reported.

Liddell, known by the nickname “The Iceman,” was once one of the UFC’s biggest stars, with wins over Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort, Randy Couture, and Alistair Overeem, and he recently served as referee for the Aaron Carter vs. Lamar Odom Celebrity Boxing match, TMZ reported.