Albemarle, NC

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Disrespect, intolerance do not belong in board meetings

By SNAP Letters
Stanly News & Press
 3 days ago

My wife and I are shocked and very distressed to read about the resignation of our school board chairman. Our county has forfeited his effective leadership, considered opinions, deliberative judgement and rich insights of professional and personal experience, and interfered grievously in his emotional and family life. We have been...

thesnaponline.com

Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Support Kate Hudnut in the Summit School District board election

I submit this letter as an endorsement for Kate Hudnut for Summit School District Board of Education. I have had the pleasure of knowing Hudnut as a parent in the school district and most recently as the school board president. She has many qualities that stand out in her service to our community. Hudnut is present in the community in a variety of capacities and brings those diverse perspectives to her role on the school board.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Vote Johanna Kugler for Summit County Board of Education

As a wise man once said, “Upon the subject of education … I can only say that I view it as the most important subject which people may be engaged in.” — Abraham Lincoln. This quote is what Johanna Kugler embodies. Every child deserves to get the education that they...
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Bravo board of supervisors

My heartfelt thanks to our Board of Supervisors for upholding our medical freedom by their unanimous NO vote on the county resolution to mandate covid vaccination for all behavioral health staff and volunteers. This courageous vote sets a precedent for other agencies and businesses in our county. Despite the State’s threats of funding loss, loss of licensure, and possible misdemeanor charges, each supervisor made it clear that they are not against the vaccine, however this decision must be left to each individual with the help of their trusted healthcare provider. Bravo to each of our supervisors!
fresnoalliance.com

Letters to the Editor

(Editor’s note: The letters below are in response to “Fourth Grade Student with a History Lesson Confronts School District,” which appeared in the September 2021 issue of the Community Alliance newspaper.) Thanking Malachi. Malachi [Suarez], you did everything correctly. Although I don’t know him, I am so proud of his...
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Parents’ rights do matter in schools

If there was ever a better reason for Virginians to vote for Glenn Youngkin this November, you got it this past week at the candidates’ debate. Terry McAwful (oops McAuliffe) stated this during the debate:. “I don’t think parents should be in charge of their kids’ education.”. This Clinton clown...
dispatchnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Support Sarah Cole for Eatonville School Board

Sarah Cole’s experience as a school district, community and Eatonville Family Agency volunteer makes her uniquely qualified to serve on our School Board. She knows well the strengths of our community, from serving on committees such as the Eatonville Relay for Life, Dollars for Scholars, Eatonville Family Agency Aid the Agency Campaign, Eatonville Daffodil Float Committee and the Senior Surprise Committee, just to name a few. Since moving to Ashford in 2014, I am continually amazed by the generosity and support shown to the greater Eatonville community via the efforts of these agencies and committees. Truly, Eatonville is like no other in this regard. Sarah has been involved in all of these efforts, and she knows how well we support each other, even in difficult economic times. In this divisive era, we need leaders like Sarah who can navigate differing opinions to generate solutions that move us forward and remind us of what we can accomplish together.
EATONVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Elect Hamilton to Chehalis School Board

The Chehalis School District has a good reputation, but we would do even better to have a school board that is engaged in the community to assure the best service and transparency. I think Kelsi Hamilton would fully engage with the families. She has already demonstrated her ability to connect...
CHEHALIS, WA
ladailypost.com

Letter To The Editor: Vote For Colgan, Green And Jaurigue For Los Alamos School Board

Like many of us without young kids in school, I’ve not always paid close attention to school board elections. But this year things are different. This year the election is critical, as the slate of candidates running offers up a stark choice between those supporting science, reason, compassion, and common sense, and those embracing the radical anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-science conspiracy cult metastasizing in certain fringes of the country.
beaconjournal.com

Letters to the editor: Cast vote for school board, municipal candidates; respect flag

Most people forget to vote in off-year elections. But this is when your votes count the most — for city and school board candidates. This year you have a very big incentive to learn about your school board candidates because there is a national push to get anti-mask-mandate candidates elected. If you support your local school board protecting your kids with mask mandates, then you need to learn what the candidates stand for.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Vote Lisa Webster for school board

First I would like to extend my gratitude for all Summit School District teachers, staff, board members and students for persevering through the hot seats, the virtual seats, the sanitized seats and the late-night seats throughout the last six quarters of school. Secondly, I would like to formally recommend voting...
Reporter

Letter to editor: Pennridge School Board needs to be transparent

The Pennridge community should never accept having their voice silenced. The Pennridge School Board announced the resignation of board director Ryan Gerhart September 27th, who has not appeared at a public meeting since June 16th, 2021, 103 calendar days earlier. Conveniently, the final day as defined in the PA Election code to put the open seat on the ballot to let the voters decide passed on September 13th. Two weeks later Mr. Gerhart’s resignation was announced by President Bill Krause, as Mr. Gerhart was, yet again, not in attendance.
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Diaz to meet voters at library Wednesday

Meet school board candidate Eddie Diaz Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Perry Public Library at 1101 Willis Ave. The Perry community is familiar with Eddie’s longtime engagement in our community and his inclination to volunteer where he feels he can add value. Nudged...
thecordovatimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Do your patriotic duty

The notion that you have an unfettered right to refuse to be vaccinated is just wrong. Although our constitution guarantees certain freedoms to individuals, not one comes without restrictions. You have the right to speak, but not cause a stampede in the theater, worship as you please, but not perform human sacrifice, to bear arms, but not to carry a sawed-off shotgun. You only have the right to be free from searches that are unreasonable, without probable cause. Our constitution clearly puts community, society, the nation ahead of the rights of the individual. The Founders read and incorporated the works of Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau and Kant. These political theorists refined the idea of the “Social Contract”. They deplored the notion of an absence of political order or a “State of Nature” in which the individual owed no duty to members of society. To avoid anarchy, we all enter a sacred contract with others to establish a political community, a civil society. All of the rights we enjoy in our republic are granted in return for acceptance of this sacred duty to respect and defend the rights of others. The Founders embraced this duty to community and nation. Just as our nation has the power to deny us many freedoms, even conscript us to go to war to defend our society, so too can society demand that we do our duty in this war against a deadly pandemic. Do your patriotic duty. Get vaccinated to protect yourself, your community, your country.
record-courier.com

Letter to the Editor: Urge state school board to support anti-racism resolution

In July 2020, the State Board of Education passed the Resolution to Condemn Racism and Advance Equity and Opportunity for Black Students, Indigenous Students, and Students of Color. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, the Ohio State Board of Education will consider board member Brendan Shea’s request to rescind this resolution. I...
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: School board should focus on basic academic skills

Serving on the Summit School District Board of Education is a commitment of time and energy. I thank those who serve our community in this way and those who are running for a board seat this fall. Summit Daily News reporter Lindsey Toomer wrote Sept. 7 that “Summit School District’s...
bizwest.com

Letter to the Editor: Don’t lose direct democracy

Boulder Chamber of Commerce CEO John Tayer, nominally a Democrat, is digging up the long-obsolete Republican falsehood that we live in a republic, not a democracy. [Tayer: It’s a Republic … let’s keep it, BizWest, Oct. 1, 2021]. We’ve been a hybrid for over a century in the 26 states including Colorado that have initiative, referendum and recall laws, the ultimate check and balance on our not-always-representative representatives.
BOULDER, CO
Wicked Local

Letter to the editor: Vote Riley for re-election to Board of Selectmen

As a veteran and Saugus resident, I would like to ask for your vote for Corinne Riley for reelection to the Saugus Board of Selectmen. Not only has Corinne been firmly engaged in the politics of the town, she has also stepped up and assumed a lion’s share of responsibility in her support of the Saugus Veteran’s Council. She attends the meetings of the Council on a regular basis and has taken on the responsibility of numerous programs and functions of the Council.
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oak Lodge is not appropriate for authority

Former district manager: It's unwise to preclude potential future organizational structures that may improve quality, efficiencyOak Lodge Water Services District is proposing to be reorganized as a joint water and sanitary authority. This type of special district is protected from annexation and retains their service boundaries irrespective of any potential area governance changes. I was one of the original contributors to the legislation that created these authorities and advocated for legislature passage. The intent of the legislation was to prevent sewer and water districts from having their service territories eviscerated by piecemeal annexation and subsequent withdrawal of...
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
