By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After a rough start in Game 1, Eduardo Rodriguez was cruising for the Red Sox in Game 4 against the Rays. With a chance to clinch a trip to the ALCS on the line, Rodriguez retired the first six batters he faced on Monday night at Fenway Park. And then he ran into Austin Meadows. And things slowed down. A lot. Meadows, batting in the seventh spot in Tampa’s lineup, fouled off the first three pitches he saw. Down 0-2 in the count, he then took three straight balls — one up high, two off the plate — to...

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO