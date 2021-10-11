CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals court throws out life term in 2004 newborn’s death

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, Pa. — An appeals court has thrown out the life-without-parole sentence imposed on a western Pennsylvania woman in the murder of her newborn baby 17 years ago.

PennLive.com reports that the Pennsylvania Superior Court ruled that now-44-year-old Jessica Rizor’s attorney erred in not advising her to take a plea deal that would have allowed her to get out of prison in as little as 5½ years.

Authorities said Rizor gave birth in November 2004 in a bathroom and her husband found the baby in the garbage after Rizor told him to take out a trash bag, which she said was full of Thanksgiving leftovers.

