UFC

UFC legend Chuck Liddell arrested in Hidden Hills following alleged domestic violence incident

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago
UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of domestic violence, according to multiple reports.

Deputies responded to a home in the Hidden Hills area regarding a domestic disturbance call shortly after midnight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators determined a physical altercation had taken place and took Liddell into custody, ESPN reported.

The altercation involved Liddell and his wife but she did not need medical attention, according to TMZ.

The 51-year-old was booked into the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 1:56 a.m. and was being held on $20,000 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s inmate records.

He was released later Monday morning, officials told KTLA.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Liddell said that he was the victim in the incident.

“The deputies informed me that my wife would be arrested, as I did not respond to her assault while I sustained bruising and lacerations. I volunteered to go in her place,” the statement read. “This was one of the many times I have tried to shield a family mental health issue from the public purview. It has become painfully apparent that this cannot continue, as our private life has now reached a public breaking point.

Known as “The Iceman,” Liddell retired from the UFC in 2010 as one of the highest-selling pay-per-view draws in its history, ESPN reported. He returned for a single fight in 2018 with former rival Tito Ortiz, but was knocked out in the first round.

KTLA

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

