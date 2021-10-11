CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gov. Inslee should extend deadline for long-term-care insurance

By The Seattle Times editorial board
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state’s web site supporting its long-term-care plan recently crashed after Washington workers scrambled to file for an exemption. Gov. Jay Inslee should take the hint and use his emergency powers to temporarily suspend the tax and extend deadlines for WA Cares, as 23 state senators have requested. Even a few months’ delay will give lawmakers a chance to close loopholes, answer questions and allow Washington’s workers to access the exemption — if they still want to after better understanding the benefit. A recent AARP survey showed 51% of Washington voters supported the tax and the support increased as people learned more about the benefit.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Gov. Inslee to visit Walla Walla

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Governor Jay Inslee will be in Walla Walla Wednesday, meeting with students, non-profits and business leaders to discuss a number of local issues. The Governor's first stop will be at Walla Walla Community College. He'll speak with students and staff about their work with the Career Connect Project, which aims to prepare college students to enter high-demand jobs.
WALLA WALLA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
MyNorthwest.com

State Senator: Only Gov. Inslee ‘has the power’ to pause Washington’s long-term care tax

A number of Washington state Senators are calling on Governor Jay Inslee to use his power to pause the upcoming long-term care tax. Washington state’s recently passed long-term care tax will take 0.58 out of your paycheck, with no cap, as KIRO Radio’s Dori Monson explained. If you make $100,000, you pay 580 bucks a year. You get about $36,000 of a benefit IF you retire in Washington. And while that $36,000 can get you about six months of care in a facility today, it could be less than that in the future.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

Can life insurance help pay for long-term care?

Q. I don’t really want to pay for long-term care insurance, but I’ve heard there are life insurance policies that offer some coverage. Can you explain how they work?. A. Long-term care planning is a very hot topic today. The reason? Partly because the conventional long-term care insurance market is...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
KTEN.com

Nationwide Long-Term Care Insurance Review

Long-term care insurance is designed to help Americans afford the healthcare services some need, whether that be near the end of their lives or years earlier than that. The exact details of your policy will depend on a number of factors, including what insurance company you use. One popular provider of long-term care insurance is Nationwide. This guide will explain the types of long-term care insurance products Nationwide offers and how you can go about buying them. For more help with financial planning, including long-term care planning, consider working with a financial advisor.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Mike Kreidler
Person
Tara Lee
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Gov. Inslee approves a month of checks after foster-care payments cut off for some

Gov. Jay Inslee extended payments to young adults aging out of the state foster-care system last week, after a pandemic-related federal moratorium expired. The governor authorized the $810 payments for just one additional month, with final checks expected in early November. To alleviate financial hardships during the pandemic, the federal...
POLITICS
newsdakota.com

Long-term Care Facilities Facing Massive Staff Shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public News) – The president of the North Dakota Long Term Care Association says most, if not all, facilities are short-staffed. Shelly Peterson says the Association recently surveyed its members about staffing. Peterson says existing staff have been asked to work longer hours, and facilities are contracting...
BISMARCK, ND
InvestmentNews

Few are prepared for long-term care costs

I’ve been writing about long-term care issues for about 40 years, and I don’t think I’ve every written a positive news story on the topic. This one is no exception. It’s frustrating because the possibility of needing care later in life is a real concern for retirees, their families and their financial advisers, particularly as traditional protections such as stand-alone long-term care insurance become a dwindling option for all but the healthiest and wealthiest of clients.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Insurance#State Insurance#Payroll Tax#Wa Cares#The Wa Cares Fund#Washingtonians#Medicare
Columbian

Questions remain on state’s new long-term care insurance program

A new state-run insurance program designed to help residents pay for long-term care as they age has been met with questions and concerns. In January, workers will face a new payroll tax to fund the state’s new program, called the WA Cares Fund. Workers will pay a premium of 0.58%...
HEALTH
bctv.org

Survey: PA Long-Term Care Industry in Crisis

Amid staffing shortages at Pennsylvania’s long-term care facilities, there are growing fears many vulnerable older adults and their caretakers will be left to fend for themselves in the event of closures. A recent survey of 82 operators and administrators of nursing homes, personal-care homes and assisted-living communities showed nearly 40%...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
FL Radio Group

In Ithaca, Gillibrand Calls for Investment in Long-Term Care and Caregiver Economy

As Congress crafts the Build Back Better Agenda, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stood at the Finger Lakes Independence Center (FLIC) building in Ithaca Friday to call for historic investments in long-term care and the caregiver economy, building on the $12.7 billion short-term Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) funding that passed as part of the American Rescue Plan. Gillibrand championed and helped secure HCBS provisions in the American Rescue Plan and is now pushing to pass the bicameral Better Care Better Jobs Act to enhance Medicaid funding for HCBS and strengthen the HCBS workforce.
ITHACA, NY
lakepowelllife.com

Arizona Long Term Care Facilities Facing A Workforce Crisis

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The Arizona Health Care Association (AHCA), representing more than 170 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the state released a workforce survey. Those survey results revealed an urgent need to address the labor shortage facing the long term care profession. Key findings from AHCA members include:
PHOENIX, AZ
thegazette.com

Reimagining long-term care in Iowa

Like the rest of the country, Iowa is at a crossroads with the future of long-term care. The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating and deadly for families and loved ones who reside in nursing homes. What we do next is up to us. The status quo is unacceptable. We must reform how, and equally importantly, where care is delivered.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy