Gov. Inslee should extend deadline for long-term-care insurance

Long-term care insurance is designed to help Americans afford the healthcare services some need, whether that be near the end of their lives or years earlier than that. The exact details of your policy will depend on a number of factors, including what insurance company you use. One popular provider of long-term care insurance is Nationwide. This guide will explain the types of long-term care insurance products Nationwide offers and how you can go about buying them. For more help with financial planning, including long-term care planning, consider working with a financial advisor.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO