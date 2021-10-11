Exclusive: Cuffe Biden Owens and Meghan King's Intimate Pennsylvania Wedding Attended by President Joe Biden

Cuffe Biden Owens, a L.A.-based attorney, and Meghan O'Toole King, the podcaster, writer, and "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum, truly had a whirlwind romance. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," shares Meghan with Brides. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."