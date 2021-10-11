CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Exclusive: Cuffe Biden Owens and Meghan King's Intimate Pennsylvania Wedding Attended by President Joe Biden

By Shelby Wax
brides.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuffe Biden Owens, a L.A.-based attorney, and Meghan O'Toole King, the podcaster, writer, and "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum, truly had a whirlwind romance. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," shares Meghan with Brides. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

www.brides.com

Comments / 81

Gerard Kowalski
3d ago

seems to me they moved really fast . Shes obviously looking to for the publicity and $ . She should have stayed away from that family. she might be sorry later on.

Reply(6)
37
Guest
3d ago

Paid for by the American tax payers… ( gifts from Joe, gift from China, —- secret service payroll, limos, advanced security clearance etc ) and tomorrow Biden will not remember he was even there..

Reply(16)
46
Dubbabe
3d ago

Joe should be worried about the country , not attending a wedding, the border, Afghanistan, inflation, high gas prices, and the mess he’s made!!!😡🤬

Reply(9)
17
Related
NBC News

Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized with non-Covid infection

Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said Thursday. Angel Urena, the spokesperson, said the illness is a non-Covid related infection. "On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment," he said in a statement. "He is on...
POTUS
CNN

January 6 committee exposes a dark truth in going after Bannon

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is sending an aggressive message to Donald Trump's onetime political guru -- and to the former President himself. But by moving forward to hold Steve Bannon, the architect of Trump's nationalist populism, in criminal contempt for refusing to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Kennett Square, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Julie King
CNN

William Shatner says Prince William is 'missing the point' of space tourism

London (CNN Business) — William Shatner is firing a rhetorical rocket back at Prince William after the future king criticized space tourism. Shatner, who blasted into space earlier this week on one of Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos' rockets, said the British royal has "got the wrong idea" by saying that solving problems on Earth should be prioritized over tourist trips to space.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy