CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Berrow death: Pensioner faces trial for killing husband

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 66-year-old who stabbed her husband told a 999 operator "I thought I'd get his heart but he hasn't got one", a court has heard. Penelope Jackson attacked her husband David in the kitchen of their home in Berrow, Somerset, in February. She had been married to the 78-year-old, who...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pensioner#Murder#Unlawful Killing#Remote Control#Uk#Bristol Crown Court
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Twin sisters charged in connection to brother’s 2017 murder

Two twin sisters have been charged in connection to the murder of their teenage brother who was strangled to death in Maryland in 2017, officials said Friday. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, the 23-year old twins, were two of three people busted for conspiring to commit the brutal murder after new evidence has come to light.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Frankie Morris: Teenager found in woods hanged himself, inquest told

A teenage graffiti artist from Anglesey who went missing after an illegal rave hanged himself from a tree, an inquest has heard. Frantisek "Frankie" Morris, 18, disappeared at the start of May, prompting a search involving police, mountain rescue crews and hundreds of others. It was a month before he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Popular TikTokker charged with manslaughter after accidentally shooting friend

A TikTokker with 1.6 million followers shot and killed her friend in a horrific accident, police say.According to a court filing by the state of Texas, the shooting happened on 17 January. Mary Anne Oliver-Snow, who goes by “yandere.freak” on TikTok, was drinking with some friends at her home in Houston when she allegedly brought out a gun that she said her ex-boyfriend had left behind, which she believed was unloaded.At that point, according to the court filing, Ms Oliver-Snow “did then and there unlawfully, recklessly cause the death of Helen Rose Hastings by pointing a handgun at the complainant...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

Man, 80, accused of modern slavery dies before trial

A 80-year-old man has died awaiting his trial for exploiting a man found living in a garden shed in Cumbria. Peter Swailes senior and his son, 55-year-old Peter Swailes junior, both denied modern slavery offences ahead of their trial in January 2022. Their alleged victim, in his 50s, was discovered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

NHS nurse faces 10 years in jail for ‘cleaning up crime scene after son kneecapped love rival’

A mental health nurse is facing 10 years in prison for cleaning up a crime scene after her son “kneecapped” a love rival in her car.Bolton Crown Court heard Patricia Dean, 58, phoned in sick to her job at a Manchester hospital to tidy her car after Vincenzo De Falco shot Jonathan Smith with a shotgun, MailOnline reported.Dean had the Mercedes sports model car undergo a full valet to wash away Mr Smith’s blood while police were searching for her 28-year-old son.Mr Smith was found in a Rochdale street and underwent hours of surgery on his legs, the court heard.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Meadville Tribune

Inmate faces trial for allegedly assaulting officers

VERNON TOWNSHIP — An inmate at the county jail will stand trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for allegedly assaulting four corrections officers using hot coffee as well as her hands and feet. Brenda J. Loucks, 25, on Thursday waived her right to a preliminary hearing on 10...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy