MADISON, Wis. -- 'Get old, stay old' had been a mantra for the Wisconsin basketball program for quite some time. In 2021-22, the Badgers had six scholarship seniors they could turn to for experience. That won't be the case in 2021-22 as head coach Greg Gard fields a very young, inexperienced group while trying to rebuild a squad that lost four players who had started games and features 12 underclassmen. The average age of UW's 2021-22 squad? Just 19.5 years old.

