Highland Park still 3rd in 5A-DI after win in top-10 game

No. 2 Stephenville (5-0) at No. 6 La Vega (3-2) Breakdown: Go ahead. Try to find a better district opener in the state. We’ll wait. OK, now that you’ve realized this sets up as that rarest of titanic clashes, let’s dig into it, shall we? Three of the top 10-ranked teams in the state reside in District 5-4A Division I, and the top two of those will joust at Willie Williams Stadium on Friday. (The other is No. 9 Midlothian Heritage, which La Vega will face in two weeks.)

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO