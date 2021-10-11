CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Abduction survivor Gina DeJesus urges Cleveland runaway to reach out to parents

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a 15-year old-teen who was reported missing out of Cleveland last week.

The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults said Suhail Gramago has been missing since Oct. 6. She also goes by the name “Nicole.”

Gramago is 5’7″ and 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, Gramago has been active on social media, but her whereabouts are unknown and she may still be in danger.

The center’s co-founder Gina DeJesus released the following message for Gramago:

“Hi Suhail. I’m Gina DeJesus. You may not know my story. I was kidnapped for nine years and I missed my parents every day. While I was abducted, I saw them on TV and saw how sad they were. The authorities assumed I was a runaway.

Please contact your parents. Your family loves you. Your parents are worried about you, just like mine were worried about me. Your parents have assured me you are not in trouble. That said, they are very worried. They need to know you are safe and they want you home. Please contact your parents or us at clevelandmissing.org or 216-232-6470 or Cleveland PD Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.”

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts should call Cleveland Missing at
216-323-6470 or Cleveland Police Detective Zola at 216-623-2755.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

