Efforts to increase entrepreneurship near the border of Mexico are at the center of a new program hosted by the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University. Nine companies from Mexico and Texas have signed up to join a virtual accelerator program hosted by New Mexico State University. The five-week accelerator is funded as part of an agreement between the Science and Technology State Council in Sonora, Mexico, and the Innovation and Competitiveness Institute and Economic Development and Tourism Direction in Chihuahua, Mexico.

