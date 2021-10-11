CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' roasting of family leads to no hard feelings as sisters, mom praise her

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no hard feelings among the Kardashians after Kim’s hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” roasted almost the entire family. The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star hosted “SNL” for the first time over the weekend with an opening monologue that skewered some of her family members. She doubled down later in the show with a sketch that put her entire family on trial in a “People’s Court” parody that even featured her famous mom, Kris Jenner, as well as her younger sister, Khloe.

