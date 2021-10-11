Samsung heirs are selling off their shares worth billions of dollars
It is no secret that Samsung is one of South Korea’s richest megacorporations. That’s why members of the founding Lee family are among the country’s richest people. With the family patriarch passing away last year, the family is now looking at the highest inheritance tax bill ever in the history of South Korea. They’re now selling their shares in various Samsung Group companies to pay the government.www.sammobile.com
Comments / 0