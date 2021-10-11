CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung heirs are selling off their shares worth billions of dollars

By Anil G.
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no secret that Samsung is one of South Korea’s richest megacorporations. That’s why members of the founding Lee family are among the country’s richest people. With the family patriarch passing away last year, the family is now looking at the highest inheritance tax bill ever in the history of South Korea. They’re now selling their shares in various Samsung Group companies to pay the government.

SamMobile

iPhone 13 helped Samsung sell a lot more of its OLED panels

Supplying components to other companies is a big part of Samsung’s business. As far as mobile OLED panels are concerned, there’s no one that can match Samsung’s quality and production capacity. So it’s no surprise to see that even Apple sources the OLED panels for its iPhones from Samsung. The...
SamMobile

Google is destroying Samsung’s biggest advantage over its rivals

It was a big deal when Samsung committed to providing three Android OS upgrades to compatible devices. There weren’t many Android OEMs that were doing this. Not only that, but the company also promised four years of security updates. Google is close to launching its new Pixel 6 series. It’s...
SamMobile

Apple can’t be happy about Samsung’s chip troubles anymore

The global chip shortage has not spared any company. Samsung has had to make some sacrifices this year because of it. The company ditched the Galaxy Note lineup and hasn’t even launched the Galaxy S21 FE yet. Samsung did all this just so it could have enough chips for its...
SamMobile

Is the Galaxy S21 Ultra still worth it? Or should you wait for the S22 Ultra?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra should be three months away, assuming that Samsung will launch the series in January 2022. The phone will succeed the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which, as of this writing, remains one of the best smartphones ever made. But will the Galaxy S22 Ultra make the Galaxy S21 Ultra obsolete a few months from now? And more importantly, is it even worth buying the S21 model at the moment, knowing that the sequel is just around the corner? Or should you wait for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to arrive?
SamMobile

Samsung has a serious problem with its new foldable smartphones

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have been very well received. They’ve already broken all sales records for the company’s foldable devices. There still appears to be high demand for these phones. However, it appears that Samsung has a serious problem on...
TechRadar

Zoom's multi-billion dollar takeover of Five9 is off

Top video conferencing firm Zoom won’t be buying Five9 after the two companies have confirmed the acquisition deal they’d been planning since July has fallen through after Five9’s shareholders decided to reject the deal. Zoom had offered Five9 a $14.7 billion all-stock deal, which the latter had employed proxy advisory...
SamMobile

Carrier-locked Galaxy S20 starts getting October 2021 security update in the US

Samsung released the October 2021 security update to the carrier-locked and unlocked Galaxy S21 series smartphones in the US yesterday. The company had also started rolling out the new security patch to the unlocked units of the Galaxy S20 series. Now, the carrier-locked Galaxy S20 phones have started getting the latest update.
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
BGR.com

Best cell phone deals for October 2021

Premium cell phones like the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 seem to garner all the attention. There’s no question that they’re fantastic devices, and they’re worth every penny. But unless you have a new phone to trade in for a big credit, they’re quite expensive. Not everyone wants to spend $1,000 or more on a smartphone, after all. And the good news is you definitely don’t have to. There are so many excellent cell phone deals available right now, and new ones will appear all month long in October. We’re going to show you all the best smartphone offers...
SamMobile

WhatsApp can now make your Google Drive backups more secure

It’s been a few years since WhatsApp began encrypting messages sent between users, and recently, the company announced that it would soon add the option to encrypt chat backups stored in the cloud, as well. That feature has been available to beta testers for some time and is now arriving on the public version of WhatsApp worldwide.
SamMobile

Samsung Galaxy becomes Team Gullit’s first shirt sponsor for FIFA 22

Samsung is no stranger to the world of eSports. The company managed its own team for a few years, and it continues sponsoring various other eSports teams and events every year. Samsung recently found another eSports partner in the Team Gullit FIFA academy, whose jerseys will now have a sponsor for the first time.
SamMobile

You can still buy the Galaxy Buds+ for cheap in the USA to this day

Samsung seemingly discontinued the Galaxy Buds+ a couple of months ago. Although the Cosmic Black variant continues to be listed on Samsung’s website in the USA, it’s no longer in stock, and it hasn’t been for a while now. However, if you are looking to buy a pair of wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+ can still be yours for the low price of $99, as long as you buy them from Amazon.
AFP

China central bank says Evergrande risks 'controllable'

China's central bank said Friday that the risk of spillover from embattled property giant Evergrande to the financial sector was "controllable", breaking its silence on the company's debt troubles, state media reported. However he added that "on the whole, the risk of spillover into the financial sector is controllable" Authorities will also help ensure that financial support is provided for the resumption of work on Evergrande's property projects, he said, stressing that the real estate sector remained "generally healthy".
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
