Influential Women in Business: Kristin Rocke

Cover picture for the articleDesigner Kristin Rocke’s magic lies in her ability to conjure solutions from thin air. Owner of the award-winning design firm K Rocke Design, she says her greatest challenge and deepest satisfaction comes from giving the client what they want before they know they want it. “We work on entire homes...

