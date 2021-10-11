Skeletal remains found in woods near home in Burke County, authorities say

Police car generic Police car (Nick Papantonis)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and local authorities are conducting an investigation in Burke County, after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near a home.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the residence at 3570 Oak Dr., in Drexel, at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The remains were recovered by the Sheriff’s Office and SBI, which will be submitted for forensic analysis

Authorities in Burke County are checking into reports of missing persons in the area over the past several months.

No further information has been released.

