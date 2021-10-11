CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burke County, NC

Skeletal remains found in woods near home in Burke County, authorities say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27sWFO_0cO0GGLy00
Police car generic Police car (Nick Papantonis)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and local authorities are conducting an investigation in Burke County, after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near a home.

[FBI: No evidence connects body found on Blue Ridge Parkway to search for Brian Laundrie]

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the residence at 3570 Oak Dr., in Drexel, at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The remains were recovered by the Sheriff’s Office and SBI, which will be submitted for forensic analysis

Authorities in Burke County are checking into reports of missing persons in the area over the past several months.

No further information has been released.

(Watch the video below: Remains of man, slave unearthed in ashes at Pompeii)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drexel, NC
County
Burke County, NC
Burke County, NC
Government
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Alabama man convicted of 5 murders from 2015 sentenced to death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — An Alabama man convicted of killing his estranged wife, her unborn child and three other family members in 2015 was sentenced to death on Thursday. Christopher Henderson, 46, of Huntsville, was convicted of 15 counts of capital murder in July, WHNT reported. A jury voted 11-1 in July to recommend the death penalty, according to the television station.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Missing Person#Blue Ridge Parkway#The Sheriff S Office#Sbi#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Officials seek cause of Taiwan building fire that killed 46

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwanese officials set up an independent commission Friday to investigate the conditions at a run-down building in the port city of Kaohsiung where a fire killed 46, while authorities scoured the blackened ruins for the cause of the blaze. Prosecutor Hong Ruei-fen told reporters at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
59K+
Followers
67K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy