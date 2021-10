We are behind the system that brought us the strong wind & little rain to the area Wednesday, which means skies will remain clear all-day. Break out the sunglasses, as well as the light coats, as temperatures stay cool all-day, from the 40s early on, to the upper 50s & low 60s by the afternoon! In all, it will be a great day to do a little harvesting, with the fields drying up, and staying dry!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO