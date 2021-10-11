Fun at the firehouse: Minnetonka residents tour new fire and police headquarters

(SUN PHOTOS BY Kristen Miller) Minnetonka hosted its first public safety open house at its newly constructed fire and police facilities on the Minnetonka Civic Center Campus Oct. 5. Approximately 3,000 residents came out for the event, which included rides in fire trucks, games, free hot dogs, and tours of rescue and public safety vehicles, as well as the new fire station. The fun-filled evening concluded with a fireworks display.