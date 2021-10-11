CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, IL

Funeral home hosts veterans honor ride

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gCJS8_0cO0Fcc300

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield funeral home held its 8 th annual Ride in Honor motorcycle ride on Sunday to honor veterans and raise money for a local honor flight organization.

Staab Funeral Home organized the ride in coordination with the Lincoln Land chapter of A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education (ABATE), a national motorcycle club, and Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. The ride’s participants, which included motorcyclists and car drivers alike, drove to various veterans memorials throughout Sangamon County to pay their respects to America’s servicemen and women.

The ride made stops at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Oak Ridge Cemetery, veterans memorials in Spaulding and New Berlin and ended at one of Springfield’s VFW posts. A memorial wreath, donated by Fifth Street Flower Shop in Springfield, was placed at each location.

“The motorcycle community and veterans community have always been very tied together,” said Josh Witkowski, Legislative Officer of ABATE’s Lincoln Land chapter. “The modern motorcycle community was basically founded by returning veterans from the Vietnam War and World War II.”

The ride honors veterans in two ways: by expressing gratitude during the ride and by raising money for Land of Lincoln Honor Flight so it can honor veterans. The latter is reflected by the time of year Ride in Honor is held.

“We found that there wasn’t a whole lot of rides, a whole lot of activities going on in October,” Witkowski said. “By making it this way, we were able to increase turnout and raise even more money to benefit Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.”

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight is a regional hub of the nationwide nonprofit Honor Flight Network that flies America’s veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the city’s memorials, all free of charge.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight has been unable to make any flights since 2019 and won’t be able to again until 2022.

“It’s been tough for us because we are an all-volunteer organization,” said Joan Bortolon, President Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. “We volunteer because we like what we do. Our mission is to honor veterans and that’s what we want to do. The last two years, we’ve not been able to do that.”

Despite the bleakness of the last two calendar years, something that gives Bortolon hope for the future is seeing the number of people, both veterans and non-veterans, who attended Sunday’s Ride in Honor.

“All these people have come out to honor veterans and it’s an awesome sight to see. A lot of them are veterans themselves, but they’re here to pay it forward,” Bortolon said at the ride. “To see veterans together and to be able to honor veterans is really very special to us. We’ve missed it.”

Land of Lincoln Honor Flight will have a busy schedule when it starts flying again. According to Bortolon, there are more than 700 veterans on its waiting list.

“As a board, we’re ready to fly, probably more ready to fly than some of the veterans are,” Bortolon said. “We miss it that much and we miss honoring our veterans.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Community Counts: Salt & Light

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — When a crisis in your life occurs, sometimes it’s hard to keep going. For Chase Skye, a volunteer at Salt & Light Urbana, his own became a blessing in disguise. “For me man, it was really a life saver when I came. I was in a situation where I had been […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Victory Over Violence: the day after the town hall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Violence, especially gun violence in Chamapaign County has been on the rise for months. Many people are demanding action to change the trend. That’s why the Champaign County Community Coalition partnered with WCIA-3 to host a town hall to start a conversation. “What we really wanted to do was just kickstart […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Decatur man named as new CEO to lead renowned conservation institution

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Michael Adkesson, of Decatur, has been named President and CEO of the Chicago Zoological Society and Director of Brookfield Zoo on October 8, completing an intensive search for a successor to Dr. Stuart Strahl, who led the organization through dramatic change over the past 18 years. Dr. Adkesson’s appointment will begin October 15. “We […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Spaulding, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Society
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
WCIA

17-year-old CEO

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two students at Central High School spent most of their summer building a business, and now at 17-years-old they’re running it. It’s called LITE web services. Their goal is to help build websites for small businesses in the Champaign-Urbana area. Lalit Gurrapu and Tanish Khadse started with the idea last November […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Community meeting set to talk about gun violence

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A group in Danville is taking note, and hoping to take action when it comes to gun violence in their community. A community meeting is happening Monday to talk about concerns in Danville. LeStan Hoskins is a pastor in the community. He said there needs to be a safe and supportive […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Aspen Dental to provide free care to veterans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Aspen Dental will provide free care to military veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 6. This service will be available in Springfield, Mattoon, Forsyth and Danville. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find an available Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. According to officials, […]
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Ridge Cemetery#Honor Flight#Staab Funeral Home#Lincoln Land#Vfw#Fifth Street Flower Shop#Abate
WCIA

Community reacts to Victory Over Violence town hall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of the Champaign community and leaders met to achieve Victory Over Violence. A town hall meeting kicked off Wednesday night at the Holiday Inn. A panel of four community leaders were there to hear the community’s concerns, and WCIA3’s Jennifer Roscoe helped moderate questions. Leaders and community members had the chance […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Park District to cut ribbon at rededicated baseball field

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Springfield Park District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday for the improved and renamed Joe Ramirez Field at Iles Park. A $1.2 million redevelopment project brought improvements to the Iles Park baseball field as well as a new playground, skate park, walking paths and parking lot to the park.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police to honor Officers Oberheim and Creel

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign Police Department will honor Officers Christopher Oberheim and Jeffery Creel during its annual Police Memorial Ceremony on Friday. Oberheim and Creel will be awarded the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for what the CPD calls “their distinguished service, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to protect and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign looking for new Public Works Director

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Champaign announced on Monday that it is now accepting applications for a new Public Works Director. Previous Public Works Director Dennis Schmidt retired on July 10, 2020, after more than 23 years of service to the City of Champaign, 16 of which he spent as Public Works Director. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
WCIA

Finding the light in darkness; suicide prevention walk

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The World Health Organization said, every year more than 700,000 people die by suicide. In the United States, the CDC said there is 1 death every 11 minutes. That’s why one group on the U of I campus wanted to make sure people know they are not alone. “No matter if […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

478
Followers
201
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy