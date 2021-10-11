CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: Is Dalton Schultz the Real Deal?

By Jeremy Brener
There was a lot to like in the Dallas Cowboys' 44-20 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Quarterback Dak Prescott eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the first time since Week 1, cornerback Trevon Diggs recorded his sixth interception in five games, and running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for over 100 yards and found the end zone twice - one on the ground, and one through the air.

But one player who hasn't received the rightful amount of praise for his production is Dalton Schultz.

The fourth-year tight end caught a team-high six passes for 79 yards in the win, marking his fourth game with 6+ receptions this season. He's on pace for 952 receiving yards, which would surpass his total of his first three seasons combined.

Among NFL tight ends, only Chiefs' All-Pro Travis Kelce has more yards and touchdowns.

Schultz plays a key role in the offense as a go-to target for Prescott in the middle of the field. When CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are covered on the outside and Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard can't make the run into the flat route, Schultz is a dependable target. (Despite Sunday's dropped touchdown.) That's why he's been so successful in the high-octane offense the Cowboys have produced this season. And if the Cowboys want to be successful as they enter the middle of the season, calling Schultz's number is going to remain a priority.

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss the fourth win of the season for the Cowboys.

They talk about how impressive of a win this was for Dallas, how Prescott played in Week 5 and the biggest winners and losers from this contest, including Diggs, Schultz and Elliott.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

Comments / 4

