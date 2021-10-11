CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. natgas falls 4% to 2-week low on mild weather, rising output

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 4% to a two-week low on Monday on rising output and forecasts milder than normal weather will continue through late October.

That mild weather will keep heating demand light and allow utilities to continue injecting more gas into storage than usual ahead of the winter. U.S. utilities have already injected more gas into storage than usual over the past four weeks.

Traders noted U.S. gas futures were down even though gas prices in Europe were up about 5% earlier in the day and U.S. oil futures climbed to their highest since October 2014 on worries energy supplies could run short this winter.

Last week, gas prices in Europe and Asia soared to record highs on worries Europe will not have enough gas in storage for the winter heating season and as Asia's demand for the fuel remains insatiable. Those worries boosted U.S. gas prices to their highest since 2008 last week on expectations competition for gas from Europe and Asia would keep demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports strong.

But there is a growing belief in the market that the United States will have more than enough gas for the winter after four weeks of bigger-than-usual storage builds and a lack of capacity to produce more LNG for export.

Front-month gas futures fell 22.0 cents, or 4.0%, to settle at $5.345 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), their lowest close since Sept. 24.

After U.S. gas futures closed at their highest since 2008 during last week's record volatility , speculators cut their net long positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchanges to their lowest since April 2021 as some traders cashed in their winnings, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to an average of 92.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019.

Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.9 bcfd this week to 86.1 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv expected on Friday.

With gas prices near $30 per mmBtu in Europe and $32 in Asia , versus under $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce.

Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.1 bcfd so far in October due to short-term upsets at some Gulf Coast plants and ongoing planned maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland.

Traders noted the work on Cove Point was expected to last about three weeks, meaning it should return this week.

But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's (LNG.A) Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% to a one-week high on Thursday on lower output, rising liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and higher gas prices overseas that will keep demand for U.S. LNG strong. Traders said prices rose despite forecasts for mild weather to continue through the end of October and ahead of a government report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger than usual for a fifth week in a row. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 94 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended Oct. 8. That compares with an increase of 50 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average increase of 79 bcf. If correct, last week's injection would boost stockpiles to 3.382 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 4.5% below the five-year average of 3.543 tcf for this time of year. While utilities in Europe scramble to fill gas inventories before the winter heating season and governments around the world seek ways to control soaring prices, the situation in the United States is much calmer. Even though U.S. oil and gas prices are near multi-year highs and expected to rise this winter, there is a growing belief in the market that the United States will have more than enough fuel for the winter. Analysts expect U.S. gas inventories will top 3.5 tcf by the start of the winter heating season in November, which they said would be a comfortable level even though it falls short of the 3.7 tcf five-year average. In Europe, analysts say stockpiles are about 15% below normal for this time of year. Front-month gas futures were up 17.7 cents, or 3.2%, to $5.767 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:07 a.m. EDT (1207 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since Oct. 5. Data provider Refinitiv said gas output in the U.S. lower 48 states has risen to an average of 92.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in October from 91.1 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Over the past few days, however, daily output fell to a four-week low of around 91.0 bcfd on lower production in the Haynesville shale. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 84.9 bcfd this week to 85.5 bcfd next week as the weather turns seasonally cooler and more homes and businesses turn on their heaters. With gas prices near $33 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia, versus around $6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States could produce. Refinitiv said the amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants had slipped from an average of 10.4 bcfd in September to 10.3 bcfd so far in October due to short-term work at some Gulf Coast plants and earlier maintenance at Berkshire Hathaway Energy's Cove Point LNG export plant in Maryland. With the return of Cove Point on Tuesday, however, LNG feedgas was on track to rise to a one-month high of 11.1 bcfd on Wednesday. But no matter how high global prices rise, the United States only has capacity to turn about 10.5 bcfd of gas into LNG. Global markets will have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States when the sixth liquefaction train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are expected to start producing LNG in test mode. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Oct 8 Oct 1 Oct 8 average (Forecast) (Actual) Oct 8 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 94 118 50 79 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,382 3,288 3,870 3,543 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -4.5% -5.1% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.73 5.59 2.84 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 33.40 32.02 4.89 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 33.11 32.90 5.97 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 117 106 115 128 149 U.S. GFS CDDs 33 35 60 44 37 U.S. GFS TDDs 150 141 175 172 186 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 92.0 92.2 92.2 87.0 83.1 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.4 7.2 7.3 6.6 7.5 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 99.4 99.4 99.5 93.6 90.7 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.1 2.4 2.4 2.2 2.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.6 5.8 5.8 6.2 5.0 U.S. LNG Exports 9.9 10.6 11.0 7.2 3.7 U.S. Commercial 5.0 5.3 6.4 6.1 6.8 U.S. Residential 4.3 5.0 7.1 6.3 7.2 U.S. Power Plant 32.0 28.5 25.0 30.6 27.7 U.S. Industrial 20.6 20.7 21.4 22.2 21.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.5 4.6 4.6 4.6 4.5 U.S. Pipe Distribution 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 68.4 66.1 66.3 71.7 69.6 Total U.S. Demand 86.1 84.9 85.5 87.3 80.3 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.56 5.34 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.90 4.75 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.87 6.90 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.76 4.56 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 5.16 5.09 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 5.02 4.99 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.00 6.23 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.99 5.08 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 91.50 61.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 54.25 43.25 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 68.00 66.75 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 73.34 68.13 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 53.25 48.50 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 51.25 50.25 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Mark Potter)
TRAFFIC
