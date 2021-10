Laremy Tunsil, the man charged with protecting Deshaun Watson Tyrod Taylor Davis Mills’ blind side, suffered a thumb injury that knocked him out of the game against the Patriots last Sunday. The initial hope was that Tunsil could play through it so the Texans’ offensive line wouldn’t be disrupted any more than it has already been. Today, however, David Culley announced that his left tackle would go under the knife and subsequently miss the next four weeks of action.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO