In pre-Christian Finland, pagan celebrations were connected to the land and the wheel of the year was filled with celebrational days to honour spirits of the earth and the land. In the Middle Ages, these spirits were re-named after Catholic saints but in many cases, the ritual worship remained similar. Winter was the time of inner reflection. The term “pagan holiday” in this case refers to nature-based spirituality which was something very common in a culture that had such a tight relationship to the surrounding nature.

