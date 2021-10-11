CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Oracle to add 14 new cloud regions by end of 2022

By Maria Deutscher
siliconangle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOracle Corp. today announced plans to expand its public cloud platform by building 14 additional cloud regions around the world over the next year. A cloud region is a set of data center infrastructure resources that Oracle makes available to customers on an as-a-service basis. Each cloud region is made up of three fault domains, which are hardware deployments that are isolated from one another to a large degree and feature separate power supplies. Companies can spread their cloud workloads across multiple fault domains to ensure that they will remain available even if one of the underlying hardware deployments encounters technical issues.

siliconangle.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

MagicCube raises $15M to replace cybersecurity chips with software

MagicCube Inc. today announced that it has raised $15 million in funding to extend its software-based trusted execution platform, which the startup says can process sensitive data such as payment information more efficiently than the specialized chips historically used for the task. Mosaik Partners led the round. According to Crunchbase,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
siliconangle.com

UiPath stakes claim in RPA market with process mining discovery suite

Organizations are in a constant need to generate as many insights as possible from their processes. Whether with evaluation or refinement as the end goal, process mining allows for the discovery, monitoring and improvement of business processes as they actually are, not as they subjectively present. “I think what we...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Oracle Applications#Google Cloud#Cloud Computing#Oracle Corp
siliconangle.com

Harness.io seeks to deliver uncompromising cloud app experiences without cost hamstrings

Most organizations today are developing, deploying and managing their applications on some sort of cloud-based infrastructure. While the many speed, efficiency, longevity and reliability advantages of the cloud are indisputable, some lingering issues around increasing cloud spend, wastage and compliance have been on the rise recently. Harness.io thinks it can solve these questions for companies.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Cloud Computing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants SAP, Oracle, Vmware

Global Cloud Computing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Computing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle, Vmware, DELL & EMC.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Groove closes $45M round to make enterprise sales teams more productive

Sales software startup Groove Labs Inc. plans to add more large companies to its customer base and grow international operations using a newly closed $45 million funding round, announced today, that was led by Viking Global Investors. Groove’s software is already used by salespeople at several major enterprises. The San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
siliconangle.com

Kubernetes inevitable for hybrid and multicloud applications, says Red Hat architect

As the enterprise computing world grows more accepting and dependent on the cloud and its various underlying technologies, one major quality that stakeholders are increasingly clamoring for is speed. Basically, faster application development and deployment times. Kubernetes has proven useful in filling this developer demand. “Kubernetes has succeeded at the...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Place
Melbourne
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oracle
siliconangle.com

Red Hat and Kubernetes help manage containerized workloads in edge computing environments

Edge computing has been around far longer than many people realize, even predating Kubernetes and all its related open-source technology. In fact, companies have always sought ways in which to operate faster, with minimal delay, when it comes to data management, including in stores and factories, for example, according to Nick Barcet (pictured), senior director of technology strategy at Red Hat Inc.
COMPUTERS
siliconangle.com

Aurora raises $12M to scale up Ethereum distributed apps

Aurora Labs, an Ethereum-compatible developer platform built on top of the NEAR Protocol, today announced it has raised $12 million in its first funding round. The private equity round was led by Pantera Capital and Electric Capital. More than 100 investors participated in the round, including Zero Knowledge Validation, Global Coin Ventures, imToken and Chronicle.
MARKETS
siliconangle.com

Protecting the American supply chain: The changing paradigm of the cybersecurity landscape

With the signing of Executive Order 14017, U.S. President Joe Biden changed the landscape of cybersecurity in regards to ensuring resilient U.S. supply chains. As a part of the new initiative to protect supply chains, people like Luke Hinds (pictured), security engineering lead, Office of the CTO, at Red Hat Inc., have stepped forward with innovative ideas designed to meet the continuing threat of cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Okta announces growth and new CIAM capabilities at its annual Showcase event

Okta Inc. today announced continued growth and advancements in both Okta’s and Auth0’s Customer Identity and Access Management offerings at the company’s annual Showcase event. The event, the first joint event since Okta acquired Auth0 earlier this year, showcased a shared vision to grow the CIAM market and launch of...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

VMware reimagines security and networking in a remote world

Companies still can’t underestimate the profound impact that COVID-19 and working remotely from home has had on people’s lives and society. With the fields of networking and security, the pandemic has caused a fundamental rethinking of what is truly possible — because the stakes are even higher. “Just in the...
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

How HPE Edge-to-Cloud Adoption Framework “de-risks” the journey to hybrid cloud

Thinking cloud adoption is a technology-based “lift and shift” move from on-premises data centers to a singular cloud provider is a rookie mistake. As early adopters found, digital transformation is a holistic journey that involves technological adoption and cultural change. The concept of a single vendor public cloud has rapidly...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

New Datto offering helps managed service providers detect malware, phishing and more

Datto Holding Corp., which supples cloud-based software and security solutions for managed service providers, today announced a new security offering at its first virtual DattoCON NOW event. The new service, Datto SaaS Defense, offers advanced threat protection and spam-filtering for MSPs with technology that the company says proactively detects and...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy