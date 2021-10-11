Oracle to add 14 new cloud regions by end of 2022

Oracle Corp. today announced plans to expand its public cloud platform by building 14 additional cloud regions around the world over the next year. A cloud region is a set of data center infrastructure resources that Oracle makes available to customers on an as-a-service basis. Each cloud region is made up of three fault domains, which are hardware deployments that are isolated from one another to a large degree and feature separate power supplies. Companies can spread their cloud workloads across multiple fault domains to ensure that they will remain available even if one of the underlying hardware deployments encounters technical issues.