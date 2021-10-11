CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samaritan Village hosting virtual educational fundraiser on human trafficking

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
It Takes A Village It Takes A Village (Samaritan Village)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Samaritan Village is offering a presentation fundraiser this week to educate the community on human trafficking and how the organization offers help and healing to those impacted by it.

“Human trafficking is a tragic reality that continues to grip our Central Florida community, but Samaritan Village is pushing back,” the organization said.

The hour-long, docu-style presentation will be livestreamed on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will feature survivors and everyday leaders that are committed to empowering, uniting and healing our community, one woman at a time.

The virtual fundraising event is free to attend, but donations are appreciated.

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

