Samaritan Village hosting virtual educational fundraiser on human trafficking

It Takes A Village (Samaritan Village)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Samaritan Village is offering a presentation fundraiser this week to educate the community on human trafficking and how the organization offers help and healing to those impacted by it.

“Human trafficking is a tragic reality that continues to grip our Central Florida community, but Samaritan Village is pushing back,” the organization said.

The hour-long, docu-style presentation will be livestreamed on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will feature survivors and everyday leaders that are committed to empowering, uniting and healing our community, one woman at a time.

The virtual fundraising event is free to attend, but donations are appreciated.