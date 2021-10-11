CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Insanity considered for ex-Marine in Florida family slaying

By CURT ANDERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDUEv_0cO0EQ0Q00
This undated photo provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, in Florida, shows Bryan Riley. Riley is an ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — An insanity defense is being considered for an ex-Marine accused of killing four members of a Florida family under the delusion they were part of a child sex trafficking ring.

A lawyer for Bryan Riley told a judge Monday more time is needed to gather details of Riley’s past and hire mental health experts before a decision is made on his defense.

“We are looking at a defense of insanity as an option,” Assistant Public Defender Jane McNeill said at a hearing at which she asked for a year’s delay in the case. “There is so much work that must be done before we can make such a determination.”

Riley, 33, could face the death penalty if convicted in the Sept. 5 shooting rampage at a home in Lakeland, Florida, in which four people died including an infant in his mother’s arms. Riley faces 22 charges including murder, arson, kidnapping, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog. An 11-year-old girl survived despite several gunshot wounds.

Investigators say Riley told them he believed the family — whom he encountered randomly — was involved in child sex trafficking and that he had been told by God to rescue a purported child victim named “Amber.” There was no child by that name at the home but Riley had seen the girl before the shooting outside in the yard.

Prosecutors asked Polk County Circuit Judge Jalal Harb for no more than 45 days in extra time for the defense. Under Florida law, notice of an insanity defense must be provided within 15 days of arraignment unless a judge grants an extension — and Riley’s arraignment is Tuesday.

“The defense will have plenty of time to do what they need to do,” said Assistant State Attorney Lauren Perry. “A case put on by the state of Florida rarely gets better with time.”

Harb did not immediately rule and said Riley’s arraignment, when he would formally enter a plea, will go forward Tuesday.

“There is a lot to digest,” the judge said.

If Riley’s lawyers opt for an insanity defense, they would need to show Riley was so seriously afflicted by a mental defect at the time of the slayings that he did not know what he was doing or could not tell right from wrong. That’s different from being found competent to stand trial, said former federal prosecutor David S. Weinstein.

“It’s not impossible. It’s difficult, but not impossible,” said Weinstein, a Miami defense lawyer not connected to the Riley case.

If jurors found Riley not guilty by reason of insanity, the judge would then decide whether he should be committed to a mental hospital, provided other forms of treatment or simply released.

Riley appeared via video link at the hearing, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit and a mask. He did not speak.

Officials say Riley, who served with the Marines in Iran and Afghanistan, had three weapons with him and fired at least 100 shots in the main home and a smaller one in back where Catherine Delgado, 62, was the first to be killed.

The victims are Justice Gleason, 40; his 33-year-old girlfriend, Theresa Lanham; their baby boy, Jody, who was born in May; and Delgado, who was Lanham’s mother and owned the property. Gleason’s daughter survived.

Comments / 18

Ramiro Gonzalez
3d ago

now they want to use the mental health card hu he did what he did lets fry him and not use any more tax dollars on people like this

Reply(1)
14
Wm S
3d ago

Obviously he was nuts, but that should not be an excuse to murder people. Where is the common sense. Removal from earth, should be the only option.

Reply
8
Cakes*
3d ago

please don't release this man . He is a trained soldier who may be insane either way he's a danger to society. The little girl that survived deserves to know that this man will never ever be let out again.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob. Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Former Ky. coroner charged with distributing opioids

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky coroner has been indicted on federal charges of distributing oxycodone and oxycontin. A federal grand jury returned the charges against David W. Suetholz, 73, on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Suetholz was the elected county coroner in Kenton County until June 30.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
Lakeland, FL
Government
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

US plans to reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy next month

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said it plans to reinstate a Trump-era border policy next month to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, complying with a judge’s order. It hinges on approval of the Mexican government, which has raised concerns that U.S. officials...
The Associated Press

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas can continue banning most abortions after a federal appeals court rejected the Biden administration’s latest attempt to stop a novel law that has become the nation’s biggest curb to abortion in nearly 50 years. The decision Thursday could push the law closer to returning to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Perry
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

611K+
Followers
329K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy