CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Lancet: COVID-19 pandemic led to stark rise in depressive and anxiety disorders globally in 2020, with women and younger people most affected.

By Lancet
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst global estimates of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health in 2020 suggests additional 53 million cases of major depressive disorder and 76 million cases of anxiety disorders were due to the pandemic. Women and younger people were the most affected by major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Two Children Received COVID Vaccines By Mistake and Suffered Adverse Reactions

In a world where officials strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated for COVID, some can get them by mistake. It was also the case of two children from Indiana, who even had to deal with adverse reactions afterward, according to their parents. The Hill brings the news of the children...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorders#Depression#Mental Disorders#The Lancet#School Of Public Health#University Of Queensland
Sheeraz Qurban

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in the USA

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people regardless of age or nationality. To date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism, etc. That has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on an individual level, it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States, where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments, businesses, childcare & health, along with the shocking loss of their loved ones, family, and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues, they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.
Credit Union Times

2 in 5 Employees Battling Depression or Anxiety as Pandemic Drags On

Employee depression and anxiety have increased fourfold during the pandemic. “The pandemic has only exacerbated longstanding problems around access to care in our broken behavioral health system,” said Kelly McDevitt, president of the Integrated Benefits Institute. “Employers are struggling to address the rapidly growing and changing needs of their employees and family members and as a result, many are making changes to their mental- health strategies.”
MENTAL HEALTH
WTNH

Health Headlines: Ongoing benefit of COVID vaccination, new information on anxiety and depression through the pandemic

(WTNH) – In today’s Health Headlines, new research shows an ongoing benefit of COVID vaccination. Plus, new information on anxiety and depression through the pandemic and how can you prevent surprise medical bills? Dr. Sharon Stoll, neuro-immunologist and assistant professor at Yale School of Medicine is discussing these topics. Watch the video above for the […]
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
weisradio.com

Anxiety, depression fluctuated with COVID-19 waves: Study

(NEW YORK) — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the mental health of the nation, according to a new study published in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly journal, MMWR. The CDC said that social isolation, coronavirus-related deaths and stress weighed heavy on Americans, forcing...
MENTAL HEALTH
fox5dc.com

Depression, anxiety fell as US COVID-19 restrictions ended in 2021: CDC data

WASHINGTON - Symptoms of depression and anxiety among U.S. adults fell over the first half of 2021, as Americans received COVID-19 vaccine shots and state lockdowns and other restrictions were lifted. According to a study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Tuesday, increases and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Nature.com

The risk and protective factors of heightened prenatal anxiety and depression during the COVID-19 lockdown

While pregnant women are already at-risk for developing symptoms of anxiety and depression, this is heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic. We compared anxiety and depression symptoms, as indicators of psychological distress, before and during COVID-19, and investigated the role of partner, social network and healthcare support on COVID-19-related worries and consequently on psychological distress. A national survey, conducted during the first lockdown in The Netherlands, assessed COVID-19 experiences and psychological distress (N"‰="‰1421), whereas a comparison sample (N"‰="‰1439) was screened for psychological distress in 2017"“2018. During COVID-19, the percentage of mothers scoring above the questionnaires' clinical cut-offs doubled for depression (6% and 12%) and anxiety (24% and 52%). Women reported increased partner support during COVID-19, compared to pre-pandemic, but decreased social and healthcare support. Higher support resulted in lower COVID-19-related worries, which in turn contributed to less psychological distress. Results suggest that a global pandemic exerts a heavy toll on pregnant women's mental health. Psychological distress was substantially higher during the pandemic than the pre-pandemic years. We identified a protective role of partner, social, and healthcare support, with important implications for the current and future crisis management. Whether increased psychological distress is transient or persistent, and whether and how it affects the future generation remains to be determined.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newswise

Mayo Clinic book author gives insights on living younger longer by preventing disease

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — While people know their health affects their longevity and quality of life, many struggle to do even the small things that will help them live younger longer. Stephen Kopecky, M.D., a preventive cardiologist at Mayo Clinic, shares his insights on protecting overall health and boosting the immune system from his book, "Live Younger Longer: 6 Steps to Prevent Heart Disease, Cancer, Alzheimer's and More." from Mayo Clinic Press. Dr. Kopecky is a two-time cancer survivor.
ROCHESTER, MN
EverydayHealth.com

People With Substance Use Disorder at Risk for Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections

Breakthrough infections — or getting COVID-19 after you’re fully vaccinated — don’t happen that often. But they’re much more common among people with substance use disorder, according to a study published in October 2021 in World Psychiatry. For the study, researchers looked at electronic health record data on infection rates...
BETHESDA, MD
Newswise

Study finds some veterans experience distress related to past trauma exposure as they near end of life

Newswise — (Boston)—Exposure to a traumatic event may haunt you decades after the initial exposure. Eighty-five percent of military veterans have been exposed to traumatic events and this puts them at elevated risk (ranging from one to 22 percent depending on the conflict era) for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While many veterans are resilient, a new study has found that those with trauma exposure experience greater trauma-related memories and PTSD symptoms as they near death.
MILITARY
Nevada Appeal

Dr. Matt Boland: Stress, anxiety, and depression during COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a lot of people feel lost, anxious, depressed, or just feeling higher levels of stress in general. During this time, it has been easy to lose track of fundamental aspects of oneself, especially during periods of lockdown or closures. This includes your sense of who you are and your sense of purpose in life. When this happens, a lot of everyday routines can become overwhelming.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy