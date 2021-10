Or even a Texas-sized disappointment. Whatever the label, the Patriots, after two tough defeats in Foxboro, found victory on the road once again on Sunday. The Pats survived a 25-22 scare in Houston thanks to veteran kicker Nick Folk, who made four field goals, including a game-winner with 15 seconds left. Folk’s 21-yarder clinched the first comeback of Mac Jones’ career. The Patriots had been flirting with early disaster when they trailed by 13 midway through the third quarter. Instead, Jones closed the game with four straight scoring drives and finished 23-of-30 for 231 yards, one touchdown and a pick.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO