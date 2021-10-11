Two vehicles damaged in accident

JASPER — Two vehicles were damaged in a Friday afternoon fender-bender on State Road 56 just west of Kluemper Road. Alexander Hardin, 16, of Otwell was driving west on State Road 56 behind Zachary Mehringer, 16, of Jasper at 3:24 p.m. As the vehicles passed Kluemper Road, Mehringer slowed to a stop for two vehicles that were turning right into a clinic’s parking lot, Jasper Police reported. Hardin’s vehicle hit Mehringer’s vehicle from behind, police said.