Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old abducted from Merrillville, IN

Xeniyah Sanders (Merrillville Indiana Police Department / Department of Justice)

At the request of the Merrillville Indiana Police Department, the Illinois Amber Alert Notification System has been activated.

The Merrillville Police Department has a confirmed child abduction that occurred at 5655 Massachusetts Street in Merrillville, Indiana. Xeniyah Shannon Sanders is a female, Black 7 month old infant, 24 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front, with text that states “Grandpa is one in a melon,” a diaper and no shoes. The mother of Xeniyah reported that Leandre Nutull entered the home through a window without permission, took the child without permission, and fled.

Leandre Nutull is a male Black, 35 years old, 5 foot 9 inches and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Leandre Nutull is driving a gray 2006 Acura T L 4 door sedan with Illinois license place C U 6 2 1 6. The suspect is believed to be in Illinois. Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

