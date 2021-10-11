CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son dies in jail

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused of shooting and wounding her son last week before barricading herself in a house has died, Pima County authorities said Monday.

County sheriff’s officials said Sandra Judson was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the county jail around 5 a.m. Saturday.

They said there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances and Judson was pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said Judson was arrested last Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after an hours-long standoff.

Judson’s son was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His age wasn’t released by authorities and neither was a possible motive for the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said Judson was armed with a gun during the barricaded situation.

After several hours, a warrant was obtained and SWAT entered the Avra Valley residence and took Judson into custody.

Judson was then taken to a hospital for unrelated medical issues before being booked into jail.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kenya child killer beaten to death by mob after jail escape

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say a man who had confessed to killing a dozen children and escaped from detention this week has been killed by a mob. Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai confirmed the killing of Masten Wanjala on Thursday. The killing near his home in Bungoma county came a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

611K+
Followers
329K+
Post
285M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy