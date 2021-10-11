Avra Valley woman accused of shooting her son dies in jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A 71-year-old Avra Valley woman accused of shooting and wounding her son last week before barricading herself in a house has died, Pima County authorities said Monday.

County sheriff’s officials said Sandra Judson was found unresponsive in a medical housing unit at the county jail around 5 a.m. Saturday.

They said there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances and Judson was pronounced dead at a Tucson hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said Judson was arrested last Tuesday night on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder after an hours-long standoff.

Judson’s son was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His age wasn’t released by authorities and neither was a possible motive for the shooting.

Sheriff’s officials said Judson was armed with a gun during the barricaded situation.

After several hours, a warrant was obtained and SWAT entered the Avra Valley residence and took Judson into custody.

Judson was then taken to a hospital for unrelated medical issues before being booked into jail.