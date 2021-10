Two Worcester City Council hopefuls will field questions from a panel during a candidate forum next week. District 1 incumbent Sean Rose and challenger Richard Cipro will meet voters and give platform points, explaining how they plan to make the district and the city a better place to live, work and visit. The forum is live and online, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Greendale YMCA.

