Teen seriously hurt in waterfall tumble in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when she fell down a waterfall in New Hampshire, authorities said.

The girl, from Yarmouth, Maine, was hiking with family and friends on the Falling Waters Trail in Lincoln on Sunday when she tried to climb part of the Cloudland Falls and fell, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Conservation officers and volunteer rescuers carried the girl to the trailhead. She was taken to a hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.