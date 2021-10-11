CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Man sentenced to prison for robbing 3 banks in Massachusetts

By WWLP Digital First
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZLaN_0cO0CSYc00

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A Lancaster man was sentenced in federal court in Worcester for committing three bank robberies.

Matthew Alden, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman to 136 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $14,914. Due to prior convictions, including a 2018 robbery conviction, Alden was sentenced as a career offender. In December 2020, Alden pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery.

Man arrested in connection with over 8 robberies in Massachusetts, New Hampshire

On Dec. 12, 2019, Alden robbed the Cornerstone Bank on South Main Street in Leicester, stealing $9,906 and fleeing the scene. On Dec. 27, 2019, Alden robbed the Avidia Savings Bank on Maple Street in Marlborough, stealing $3,980 before fleeing the scene. Alden later robbed the Avidia Bank on Maple Avenue in Shrewsbury on Feb. 21, 2020, stealing $1,028. A few hours later, a gas station surveillance camera caught Alden purchasing items inside of the gas station. In addition, video surveillance from a nearby location depicted Alden near the vicinity of the bank the day before, looking at video cameras.

Alden was arrested on Feb. 26, 2020. A search of Alden’s phone revealed photos of Alden wearing clothing that was worn during the robberies as well as multiple photos of quantities of cash. For example, on Dec. 12, 2020, the same day as the Leicester bank robbery, Alden took a photo inside of his vehicle holding a large sum of cash. Metadata showed that the photo was taken approximately 14 minutes after the robbery occurred. In addition, the defendant wrote himself notes on his phone, including the address of the Shrewsbury bank and reminders to throw away clothing at the Salvation Army. Evidence confirmed that Alden went to the Salvation Army in January 2020 and a consignment store after the Shrewsbury robbery. At the time of his arrest, Alden was holding a notepad, with a list of 12 banks in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that he had not yet robbed, along with notes such as, “TD open until 7 on Friday check to see rear.” A search of Alden’s house recovered, among other items, several articles of clothing identical to those worn during the robberies.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division made the announcement. Assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and the Westford, Athol, Lunenberg, Leicester, Marlborough, Framingham, Foxborough, Shrewsbury, Millbury, Lancaster and Nashua (N.H.) Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Sun of Mendell’s Worcester Branch Office prosecuted the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 13

Mark Snow
3d ago

Hes lucky he got Judge Hillman . This judge is the nicest judge in the Feds to have. if he caught another Judge he would have gotten double. He hit the lottery

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Whelan eyeing jump from House to Barnstable Sheriff’s Office

Three of the state's 14 county sheriffs are former state representatives, and Rep. Timothy Whelan hopes to add his name to that list next year. Whelan, a Brewster Republican elected to the House in 2014, announced last week that he is running for Barnstable County sheriff, a seat that will become open with the retirement of Sheriff Jim Cummings.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lancaster, MA
Lancaster, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Millbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Marlborough, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Foxborough, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
City
Athol, MA
Lancaster, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Government
Worcester, MA
Government
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Prison#Usdoj#District Court#The Avidia Savings Bank#The Salvation Army
WWLP

New York State Police arrest husband after wife was found dead in Colorado

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details circling an arrest of a fugitive from Colorado. According to NYSP, on October 4, the Sag Harbor Police Department received a report from the North Plainfield, New Jersey Police Department, stating that Masany Cruz, 29, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was missing and maybe at […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Worcester voting settlement would reshape school committee elections

Worcester officials and a coalition of voters who filed a federal lawsuit alleging the city's School Committee structure illegally dilutes the electoral power of communities of color have reached an agreement that would make November's municipal election the final time the current entirely at-large system is used.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy