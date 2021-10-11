County seeks additional funds for new St. Pete innovation center

Pinellas County is seeking an additional $3.8 million to help fund a portion of the new 45,000-square-foot innovation center incubator in St. Pete. The Tampa Bay Innovation Center, which will be renamed ARK Innovation Center, will be the first in Pinellas County purposely constructed to focus on entrepreneurs. It will be located on 2.5 acres donated by the City of St. Petersburg at 4th Street and 11th Avenue South in the Innovation District.