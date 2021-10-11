Carmel police continue to investigate fatal accident on 96th Street

Carmel police are continuing to investigate an Oct. 8 motor vehicle accident that left one person dead and multiple others injured. The accident occurred at 5:32 p.m. near 96th Street and Copley Drive. According to the Carmel Police Dept., a preliminary investigation indicates that a Mercedes heading westbound on 96th Street struck another westbound vehicle that was stopped in traffic. The impact sent the Mercedes into oncoming eastbound traffic, where it struck a Lexus sedan.