CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

School unhappy after soccer opponent sets record for goals

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A soccer player has broken the Michigan high school and national records for most goals in one game, but not everyone is cheering. Kevin Hubbell of Benzie Central is one of the best high school players in the state. He recently scored 16 goals against Kingsley in a 17-0 blowout. Kingsley coach Tim VanWingerden says it was a “little uncalled for” to set records “at the cost of another team’s dignity.” The Kingsley school board planned to discuss the issue Monday night. Benzie Central coach Chris Batchelder says any criticism should be directed at him, not his player. Hubbell figures his 16 goals will be surpassed at some point.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

It’s been a good couple of days for Tiger Woods fans. Over the weekend, a video surfaced, showing Woods at the golf course – without crutches – watching his son, Charlie, hit some balls. This was the first time we’ve seen Woods walking without crutches since his car accident in Southern California.
GOLF
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
AFP

Embattled NWSL moves championship game from Portland to Louisville

The National Women's Soccer League on Wednesday announced a new venue and kickoff time on Wednesday for its November 20 championship game after complaints from players. The game's initial location in Portland, with a kick off time of 9 am, had been met with widespread criticism when it was announced last month. "9am start is laughable," national team star and Orlando Pride goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris said on Twitter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
shakinthesouthland.com

Syracuse Has Renewed My Faith in Hate

The off week is exactly what I needed to overcome the shock of Clemson’s early-season abomination and recalibrate my hate. I admit it, after losing to NC State, the hate that I normally aim at the heart of the opponent has been aimed inward (not that the Tigers didn’t deserve hate after losing to that scummy, second rate outfit from Raleigh...no Drew...focus...focus the hate on Syracuse, don’t think about NC State). After another near humbling, and this time from a team hailing from almost Boston, if Clemson isn’t aware of its own mortality yet, I don’t think anything I say will help.
CLEMSON, SC
Tomahawk Nation

Jordan Travis sets Florida State school record

For the second straight year, Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has broken a record previously held by Charlie Ward. After setting the single-season rushing record in 2020 with 569 yards (eclipsing Ward’s 504), Travis now holds the title of FSU’s leading career rusher at quarterback with 932 yards on the ground. He also holds another record — seven straight games with a rushing touchdown, ranging from October 2020 to September 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes may have their latest 2022 commit by Tuesday

While fans would love nothing more than to see Ohio State on the field continuing their development, this weekend’s bye serves as a way for the team to get even healthier. After a few consecutive weeks of seeing both the offense and defense improve, it’s becoming clear that the lofty expectations for this 2021 campaign and goals are still out there for Ryan Day and his crew. Sure, the Big Ten East is no joke and may be the best division in college football right now, but Ohio State looks like they’re hitting their stride and that’s bad news for the rest of their opponents.
OHIO STATE
mymalonetelegram.com

High school roundup: Chateaugay boys soccer scores two unanswered goals, Madrid-Waddington prevails 4-3

MADRID — Chateaugay boys soccer’s late push at a comeback against Madrid-Waddington came up short on Monday. The Bulldogs on the road lost to the Yellowjackets, 4-3, after Madrid-Waddington responded to an early 1-0 Chateaugay lead with four unanswered goals. The Bulldogs out of halfime scored two goals in the contest’s latter 40 minutes, but could not tie the game before the final horn. Lucas Monette, who finished with two goals and one assist, got Chateaugay on the board first, by finding the net at the 14th minute off a helper from goalkeeper Owen Rockhill. Rockhill finished the contest with one assist and four saves.
CHATEAUGAY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Ap
Community News

Gwynn Moore tough in goal for Lawrence High School girls’ soccer

Gwyn Moore has been playing goalie since her rec soccer days and there was one reason, more than any other, that drew her to the position. “I thought it was really cool that I got to pick the ball up with my hands,” said Moore, now in her third year as Lawrence High’s starting keeper.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer's set-piece goal lands on SportsCenter Top 10

One Penn State player caught the eye of ESPN on Saturday. Fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey's free-kick strike came in at No. 9 on SportsCenter Top 10 plays on Saturday. Coffey's goal served as a leveler against No. 18 Wisconsin after the Badgers opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the match.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Stone Sets School Record Against Loyola

Despite falling to Loyola, 4-1, fifth year goal keeper Kelsie Stone set a new school record for most saves in a match with 18, after facing a career high of 30 shots. She tied the previous record of 14 last season against Valpo. Stone recorded six saves in the first half after facing 11 shots and 12 saves in the second half with 19 shots faced.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
goaugie.com

Augustana Soccer Sets Three Team Records in Win at UMC

CROOKSTON, MINN.-- The Augustana soccer team had a record-setting win against Minnesota-Crookston on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings scored nine goals, setting a new single-game record. The Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles were held scoreless for the entire 90-minute contest as the Viking's record on the season improves to 4-3-2 overall and 3-1-2 for NSIC play. Minnesota-Crookston's record becomes 1-8 total and 1-5 for NSIC conference action.
CROOKSTON, MN
Hillsboro News-Times

Forest Grove boys hand Glencoe historic soccer loss 2-0

The Vikings deal the Crimson Tide their first conference defeat since joining the Pacific Conference in 2018.It's not often that you get to do something for the first time, or in this case the first time something's ever been done. The Forest Grove boys soccer team did that Tuesday night, Oct. 12, defeating the Glencoe Crimson Tide 2-0 and becoming the first Pacific Conference team to beat the Tide since they joined the conference in the 2018-19 season. "The team played solid," Forest Grove assistant coach Rene Lopez said while speaking for head coach Gracey Mosquera. "I think they understood...
FOREST GROVE, OR
rsl.com

Game at a Glance: Dami Scores Record-Setting Goal

Real Salt Lake (11-11-6, 39 points); Austin FC (7-16-4, 25 points) Man of the Match: Goalkeeper David Ochoa made six saves and added two clearances, including a kick-save to block a 1-v-1 opportunity in front of goal. His six saves mark the second-most in a game for the 20-year-old goalkeeper.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy