A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Paris Saint-Germain hosts Angers without its contingent of Argentine and Brazilian players, who are busy abroad playing World Cup qualifiers. The French league leaders will also be missing goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PSG suffered its first defeat of the season before the international break, a 2-0 loss to Rennes. In the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino is counting on Kylian Mbappe, who scored the winner for France in the 2-1 win over Spain in the Nations League final last weekend.

UEFA ・ 16 HOURS AGO