CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Officers will not be charged in fatal Maryland shooting

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Four Maryland police officers will not be charged for fatally shooting a Black man they say fired first during a late-night foot chase in January. A Maryland grand jury declined to charge the officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department due to lack of evidence in a decision announced last week. The four officers attempted to apprehend 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran on Jan. 8 for illegal possession of a firearm. According to prosecutors, Ocran ran from the officers and shot at them. Crime scene evidence shows Ocran was carrying a gun but investigators failed to find evidence that he'd fired it. Lawyers representing Ocran's family maintain the officers acted illegally when they shot and killed him.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-19-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital with an infection but is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-19-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Texas abortion law again on path to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday that the federal government will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a lower court decision on a restrictive Texas law that has banned most abortions since September. A federal appeals court on Thursday said the Texas law should stay in force while a Department of Justice lawsuit challenging the law proceeds through the courts. It’s just the latest court action on the law, which is now headed for the Supreme Court for a second time.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Gaithersburg, MD
Society
Gaithersburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NBC News

FDA advisory group recommends 2nd J&J shot

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted Friday to recommend a second Johnson & Johnson shot for emergency use authorization. The vote in favor was unanimous, with panel members citing the need to supplement protection in people who were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot. The decision will...
HEALTH
CBS News

Alex Murdaugh knows he's going to prison, his lawyer says

Alex Murdaugh "is going to try to right every wrong" and is fully aware that he will go to prison, his attorney Dick Harpootlian said in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Friday. Murdaugh — who was charged Thursday with taking insurance money after his housekeeper's death, and is also suspected of trying to arrange his own death — waived his extradition rights Friday and will likely soon return to South Carolina.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy