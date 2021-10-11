Duluth police arrest suspect after 7-hour barricade
Duluth police arrested a 41-year-old domestic assault suspect who allegedly barricaded himself inside an apartment for seven hours early Monday. Authorities were called to the 200 block of East Second Street on the report of a domestic disturbance at approximately 2:10 a.m., according to a news release. Officers learned that the suspect had allegedly threatened a female acquaintance and broken out a window on her car.www.duluthnewstribune.com
Comments / 0