CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa vs. Purdue football: Jeff Brohm calls No. 2 Hawkeyes 'tremendous challenge' as Boilermakers eye upset

By Nick Kosko
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off an open week, the Purdue Boilermakers return to action Saturday when they face Iowa on the docket. The No. 2 Hawkeyes just defeated then-No. 4 Penn State to remain undefeated and stayed atop the 247Sports Big Ten power rankings. Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm is pretty good when it comes to coaching against the Hawkeyes, having won three of four matchups during his time at Purdue. However, the 2021 Iowa squad has Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff aspirations.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Keagan Johnson emerging as reliable weapon in Hawkeye offense

It's rare that any freshman steps into a Kirk Ferentz coached team and contributes immediately. Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson is not your ordinary freshman. The Omaha, Nebraska native and Husker legacy was a four-star talent by 247Sports and after six games-- it's pretty easy to see why. Johnson's football...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Minnesota vs. Nebraska football preview and prediction

Nebraska (3-4) vs. Minnesota (3-2) TV: ESPN2 - Brian Custer (PXP), Kelly Stouffer (Analyst), Lauren Sisler (Reporter) Series: Minnesota Leads 34-25-2(Minnesota won 24-17 in Lincoln in 2020) Vegas betting line: Nebraska (-4) Weather Report: 58 degrees with 5 mph winds out of the northwest with sunshine. Know Your Enemy: Five...
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Three to see: Huskers look to bounce back against Minnesota

Nebraska came up short in its quest to knock off a highly ranked Michigan team at home last weekend. The Huskers led briefly at times in the fourth quarter, but ultimately weren't able to leave with a win. That loss put Nebraska back under .500 on the season and sends...
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Husker247 Hype Cast: Minnesota

Mike Schaefer and Brian Christopherson preview Nebraska's matchup with Minnesota, offer keys to the game and oddly specific predictions. This week the guys are joined by Connor Happer of 93.7 The Ticket to break down the action against the Golden Gophers. Listen in!
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
247Sports

10 Things to Know as Kansas State plays host to Iowa State

A myriad of storylines precedes Iowa State’s venture to Manhattan for Saturday’s college football game. None exceed this: Both teams are desperate for victory and can flip the season in a new direction with a big W at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Farmageddon the 13th edition, upcoming at 6:30 p.m....
IOWA STATE
247Sports

Ten things to know about Michigan State

Indiana has no easy path to getting its season back on track. This Saturday the Hoosiers will host a resurgent Michigan State team that has yet to lose in its first six games and has vaulted all the way to the Top 10 in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

2022 DB Elijah Reed sees recruitment spike

When Louisville (Ky.) Pleasure Ridge Park senior defensive back Elijah Reed added an offer from Purdue this past weekend, his trainer in Aspirations founder Chris Vaughn told 247Sports "I think he's gonna go on a little run. "I'm super high on him," Vaughn added. Vaughn knows what it looks like...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Messingham, Klanderman are saying ahead of the Iowa State game

On what concerns him most about the Iowa State defense... “Really just the number of snaps they've all played. When you start looking at all their starters, shoot, some of them being three-year starters, or even more. You start looking at (Mike) Rose and how many games he's played, you start looking at their back end as a whole, they have really five DBs that all have got a lot of playing time.”
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#Purdue#American Football#Penn State#College Football Playoff
247Sports

BM5: Biggest pleasant surprises for OSU? Which four teams will make CFP?

Halfway through the regular season, what are the biggest pleasant surprises for Ohio State on each side of the ball? Jonah Booker joins Dave Biddle for his usual Friday visit to discuss that, plus:. * Which four teams will make the College Football Playoff this season?. * The Buckeyes should...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, October 15

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Friday Night Lights: Minnesota Football Commits: October 15th

With Gopher Football taking on Nebraska at home tomorrow, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is continuing their season this week as 10 of Minnesota's 14 2022/23 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Texas athlete "excited" by Wisconsin offer

Rohan Fluellen (Gilmer, Texas.) was already having a pretty good day. Marshall previously came through with a scholarship offer, Fluellen's seventh, but that was followed by an unexpected call from Wisconsin and wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted. Speaking with the Badgers for the first time, UW became the eighth school to offer the versatile 2023 prospect.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
247Sports

Sooners bowl outlook: Oct. 14

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are bowl eligible—we knew they would be—and now it’s time to start analyzing their possible postseason destinations. Each week on out for the rest of the season, OUInsider.com will be delving into all their potential bowl games and matchups. They, of course, wasted no time...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Wildcats focused on stopping the run

Arizona’s run defense struggled against UCLA and much of that had to do with the Wildcats; overall approach. “If you look at UCLA, that’s kind of their average,” Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown said. “They had 250 the week prior against Arizona State and that is kind of a common deal. The one thing we did is they had 89 yards passing, which was their lowest by a long shot on the year.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of Week 7

Following a bye week, Oklahoma State football returns for its first conference road game of the season. The Cowboys travel to Austin to take on No. 25 Texas in their third-consecutive matchup against a ranked opponent. Oklahoma State an opportunity to keep its unbeaten run in tact and improve to 6-0 for the fifth time in the Mike Gundy era (2005-present) with a win against the Longhorns Saturday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Key Matchups: Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Here is a closer look at two key matchups to watch when Oklahoma State takes on Texas this Saturday. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Five keys to victory - Vanderbilt

South Carolina is set to play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores tomorrow. The game will be televised by The SEC Network with kickoff set for just after 4:00 p.m. and this article takes a look at five things the Gamecocks must do well to get the win. 1. Start fast...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky: TV, Radio, streaming rundown

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take the field Saturday to face the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth Top 25 matchup of the season. Here's the rundown on what to expect in this conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m ET, Saturday, October 16. TV: CBS.
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Predicting the Pac: DuckTerritrory's Week Seven predictions

The sixth weekend of college football is behind us. DuckTerritory's weekly predictions are back as well, as Jared Mack, Matt Prehm, and Erik Skopil will guide you, hopefully, through the correct picks of the Pac-12 every week. Through 6.5 weeks (we also made picks in Week 0), I still hold...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy