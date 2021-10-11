Iowa vs. Purdue football: Jeff Brohm calls No. 2 Hawkeyes 'tremendous challenge' as Boilermakers eye upset
Fresh off an open week, the Purdue Boilermakers return to action Saturday when they face Iowa on the docket. The No. 2 Hawkeyes just defeated then-No. 4 Penn State to remain undefeated and stayed atop the 247Sports Big Ten power rankings. Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm is pretty good when it comes to coaching against the Hawkeyes, having won three of four matchups during his time at Purdue. However, the 2021 Iowa squad has Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff aspirations.247sports.com
